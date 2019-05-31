Facebook : Court Tells Facebook to Open Its Records on Data Privacy

By Peg Brickley

A Delaware corporate law court has ordered Facebook Inc. to hand over records to shareholders investigating the data privacy breach that fed information to now-defunct data miner Cambridge Analytica.

There is sufficient evidence that Facebook's board of directors failed in its duty to protect data privacy to justify an expanded shareholder investigation, Joseph Slights, a vice chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery, ruled on Thursday.

Facebook is still dealing with fallout from revelations about its ties to Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that mined data on millions of the social media site's users. Public pressure is also mounting on the company over its role in spreading false information.

This week, Canadian lawmakers issued a summons for Facebook top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, who failed to appear to answer questions from a Parliamentary panel. This week in the U.S., Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, publicly criticized Facebook for refusing to remove videos that were altered to make her appear drunk.

A spokesman for Facebook declined to comment Friday on the ruling. Among other things, Judge Slights granted Facebook shareholders the right to review emails from Ms. Sandberg and Mr. Zuckerberg concerning investigations into data privacy practices.

Facebook argued unsuccessfully that there was no basis to probe its board, because the company's data privacy protections were adequate and the Cambridge Analytica breach resulted from actions by third parties.

Cambridge Analytica, which was hired to help Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. and U.K. last year, and is liquidating. Bankruptcy has so far been a dead end for consumers and others seeking information about Cambridge Analytica's dealings with Facebook. Court records are incomplete, and the company's former leaders have made themselves unavailable for questions in the insolvency proceedings.

The ruling from Delaware's Court of Chancery could help plaintiffs in a number of lawsuits targeting Facebook, seeking damages from alleged privacy breaches and plunging stock prices. It was based in a Delaware law that allows shareholders an opportunity to sue for information if they suspect wrongdoing.

Facebook and its leaders have denied wrongdoing.

In response to demands for corporate records from a union pension fund, Facebook handed over a compilation of redacted minutes that, Judge Slights found, contained no relevant information. Shareholders want to know what the board was doing to protect consumer privacy, as Facebook had pledged to do.

As a result of Thursday's ruling, shareholders will get years of records about how Facebook's board responded to probes by the Federal Trade Commission, Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Facebook is defending numerous lawsuits from consumers and from shareholders who blame Facebook's board of directors for a failure of oversight and massive erosion of the value of their holdings linked to the Cambridge Analytica revelations.

