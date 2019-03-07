Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/07 03:45:16 pm
168.465 USD   -2.34%
03:25pFACEBOOK : Cracks Down on Vaccine Misinformation
DJ
03:09pFACEBOOK : Combatting Vaccine Misinformation
PU
01:31pFACEBOOK : takes down fake accounts in UK, Romania
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Cracks Down on Vaccine Misinformation

0
03/07/2019 | 03:25pm EST

By Robert McMillan and Brianna Abbott

Facebook Inc. said Thursday it would make it tougher for vaccine skeptics to spread misinformation, amid criticism that the tech giant wasn't doing enough to limit the proliferation of such content.

The company's move follows similar efforts from other social-media firms, and rising interest from lawmakers about how best to tackle this issue. On Tuesday, an Ohio teenager testified before Congress that his mother believes the false claim that vaccines cause autism because of what she read on Facebook. Ethan Lindenberger, 18 years old, said he got vaccinated against his mother's wishes.

In its crackdown, Facebook will ban adds that include misinformation about vaccines and will tweak its algorithms so pages that spread this type of content are no longer recommended. It will also downgrade those pages in the platform's news feed and search results so they don't spread as easily.

The effort is expected to start Thursday, but it will take several weeks to take full effect. It will also extend to Instagram, where the company will stop displaying antivaccine messages on its Instagram Explore and hashtag pages.

Write to Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 929 M
EBIT 2019 25 295 M
Net income 2019 22 174 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,98
P/E ratio 2020 19,65
EV / Sales 2019 6,43x
EV / Sales 2020 5,18x
Capitalization 492 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK31.60%492 342
TWITTER7.17%23 618
MATCH GROUP INC27.89%15 231
LINE CORP9.31%8 748
SINA CORP20.36%4 477
DENA CO LTD-4.29%2 321
