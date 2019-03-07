Facebook : Cracks Down on Vaccine Misinformation

By Robert McMillan and Brianna Abbott

Facebook Inc. said Thursday it would make it tougher for vaccine skeptics to spread misinformation, amid criticism that the tech giant wasn't doing enough to limit the proliferation of such content.

The company's move follows similar efforts from other social-media firms, and rising interest from lawmakers about how best to tackle this issue. On Tuesday, an Ohio teenager testified before Congress that his mother believes the false claim that vaccines cause autism because of what she read on Facebook. Ethan Lindenberger, 18 years old, said he got vaccinated against his mother's wishes.

In its crackdown, Facebook will ban adds that include misinformation about vaccines and will tweak its algorithms so pages that spread this type of content are no longer recommended. It will also downgrade those pages in the platform's news feed and search results so they don't spread as easily.

The effort is expected to start Thursday, but it will take several weeks to take full effect. It will also extend to Instagram, where the company will stop displaying antivaccine messages on its Instagram Explore and hashtag pages.

