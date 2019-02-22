Log in
Facebook : Cuomo Calls for Probe Into Facebook's Collection of Sensitive Data from Apps --Update

0
02/22/2019

By Georgia Wells

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered an investigation into how Facebook Inc. accesses people's personal information in response to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal that showed the social-media giant collects sensitive data from smartphone apps including users' menstrual cycles and blood pressure.

In a statement, Mr. Cuomo called the data collection "an outrageous abuse of privacy."

Mr. Cuomo directed the New York Department of State, in partnership with the Department of Financial Services and other state agencies, to investigate Facebook. He also called on federal regulators to join and "help us put an end to this practice."

A Facebook spokeswoman said it was common for developers to share information across platforms to improve advertising and analytics.

"What's been reported is focused on how other apps use people's information to create Facebook ads," she said in a statement. "We require the other app developers to be clear with their users about the information they are sharing with us, and we prohibit app developers from sending us sensitive data. We also take steps to detect and remove data that should not be shared with us. All that being said, we look forward to assisting Governor Cuomo and the relevant officials in New York State. "

Facebook has previously said some of the data sharing uncovered by the Journal's testing appeared to violate its business terms, which instruct app developers not to send it "health, financial information or other categories of sensitive information." Facebook said it is telling apps flagged by the Journal to stop sending information its users might regard as sensitive. The company said it may take additional action if the apps don't comply.

The Journal's testing revealed that Facebook collects information from many popular smartphone apps, even if the user has no connection to Facebook, and often without any prominent or specific disclosure to alert the user.

Apps that sent information to Facebook included heart-rate monitor HR Monitor and menstruation-tracking app Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker, the Journal's testing showed.

"We must hold internet companies -- no matter how big -- responsible for upholding the law and protecting the information of smartphone users," Mr. Cuomo said in a statement.

Write to Georgia Wells at Georgia.Wells@wsj.com

Income Statement Evolution
