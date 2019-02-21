Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Democratic senators urge FTC to act on Facebook 'friendly fraud' practices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Two women take photos in front of the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Two Democratic U.S. senators called for the Federal Trade Commission to act on a complaint filed by consumer groups against Facebook on Thursday that alleged the company scammed children into spending money on its platform.

A coalition of consumer groups asked the FTC to investigate whether Facebook had engaged in deceptive practices, claiming the company lured children into making extensive in-game purchases without parental consent.

The social media company settled a class action lawsuit on the issue in 2016, but further details came to light last month after a request by the Centre for Investigative Reporting resulted in the unsealing of the court documents.

The documents revealed that Facebook employees referred to the practice as "friendly fraud" and called children who racked up thousands of dollars in charges "whales," a term commonly used in casinos to describe high-spending gamblers.

"We urge the FTC to review in detail the complaint that was filed today on this issue. It shouldn't take another settlement for Facebook to meet its ethical obligation to protect kids and families on its platform," Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal said in a statement.

They said Facebook dodged their questions on the issue, posed to CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter last month after the documents were unsealed.

"Facebook's answers to our reasonable questions were inadequate and do not inspire trust," they said.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

In its prior response to the lawmakers, Facebook did not explain why it did not act on widespread complaints before the case went to court and declined to answer specifically when Zuckerberg became aware of the issue, the senators said.

Facebook is facing a slew of lawsuits and regulatory inquiries over its record on privacy, security and the use of its platform by groups spreading misinformation.

The FTC is already investigating revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
08:28pFACEBOOK : Democratic senators urge FTC to act on Facebook 'friendly fraud' prac..
RE
05:51pFACEBOOK : guilty of copyright violation in Mediaset case
AQ
04:18pMEDIASET : Facebook guilty of copyright violation in Mediaset case
AQ
04:14pMEDIASET : Facebook guilty of copyright violation in Mediaset case
AQ
12:28aItaly court finds Facebook guilty of copyright violation
AQ
02/20FACEBOOK : Says It's Updating Location Controls on Android
DJ
02/20FACEBOOK : Improving Location Settings on Android
PU
02/20HITACHI : Prince of Songkla University and Hitachi Jointly Develop Sentiment Ana..
AQ
02/20FACEBOOK : Viasat and Facebook Collaborate to Expand Internet Connectivity in Ru..
PR
02/19FACEBOOK : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2019 Technology, Media & Telecom..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 929 M
EBIT 2019 25 295 M
Net income 2019 22 174 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,66
P/E ratio 2020 18,52
EV / Sales 2019 6,02x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Capitalization 464 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK23.96%463 945
TWITTER9.15%23 880
MATCH GROUP INC32.06%15 706
LINE CORP8.23%8 783
SINA CORP14.36%4 499
DENA CO LTD-5.02%2 295
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.