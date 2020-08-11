Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Democrats concerned by Facebook oversight board's limited authority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 04:27pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Three Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday urged Facebook Inc to enact the policy recommendations of the company's oversight board, empowering the independent group of advisers, which the lawmakers said have limited responsibilities.

Facebook's oversight board has the authority to overturn decisions by the company and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on whether individual content should be allowed on Facebook and Instagram. The independent board focuses on a small slice of challenging issues, including hate speech, harassment and people's safety.

"We are concerned that Facebook's Oversight Board — and its members — may be ill-equipped and ill-empowered to meaningfully improve the incredibly troubling behavior of the company," said a letter sent to members of the oversight board from House Energy and Commerce committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle and Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee Chair Jan Schakowsky.

"(The board) may simply act as a smokescreen behind which Facebook’s executives will maintain ultimate control over its content moderation decision-making process," the letter said.

The members said the board's powers, as defined by its charter, limit it to merely enforcing current content policies the company has adopted.

Facebook declined comment. The oversight board's spokesman John Taylor said the board is "empowered to make binding and independent decisions" on content issues and is committed to holding Facebook accountable.

Lawmakers, concerned about election interference, have been interrogating social media giants in the run up to the November presidential elections. Zuckerberg was grilled by both Democrats and Republicans about Facebook's content moderation decisions.

The company unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that would prevent U.S. publishers with political ties from running ads presented as news articles.

In May, the world's largest online social network, with 2.7 billion monthly active users, named its first set of oversight board members. The company also said the board will grow to about 40 members and pledged to fund it with $130 million for at least six years. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:34pEXPLAINER : How the U.S. could block WeChat and TikTok from Americans
RE
04:27pFACEBOOK : Democrats concerned by Facebook oversight board's limited authority
RE
04:15pFACEBOOK : removed 7 million posts in second quarter for false coronavirus infor..
RE
03:40pFACEBOOK : Removed Nearly 40% More Terrorist Content in Second Quarter -- 2nd Up..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:44pFACEBOOK : removed 7 million posts in Q2 for false coronavirus information
RE
12:34pFACEBOOK : Removed Nearly 40% More Terrorist Content in Second Quarter -- Update
DJ
12:08pFACEBOOK : How We Review Content
PU
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Risk appetite shows no sign of slowing
TI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 080 M - -
Net income 2020 23 136 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 749 B 749 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 282,86 $
Last Close Price 263,00 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK28.14%749 239
MATCH GROUP, INC.40.85%29 948
TWITTER16.82%29 531
LINE CORPORATION1.12%12 263
SINA CORPORATION0.05%2 612
NEW WORK SE-2.74%1 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group