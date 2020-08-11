Facebook : Democrats concerned by Facebook oversight board's limited authority

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Three Democratic members of
the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday urged Facebook Inc
to enact the policy recommendations of the company's
oversight board, empowering the independent group of advisers,
which the lawmakers said have limited responsibilities.
Facebook's oversight board has the authority to overturn
decisions by the company and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on
whether individual content should be allowed on Facebook and
Instagram. The independent board focuses on a small slice of
challenging issues, including hate speech, harassment and
people's safety.
"We are concerned that Facebook's Oversight Board — and its
members — may be ill-equipped and ill-empowered to meaningfully
improve the incredibly troubling behavior of the company," said
a letter sent to members of the oversight board from House
Energy and Commerce committee Chairman Frank Pallone,
Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle
and Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee Chair Jan
Schakowsky.
"(The board) may simply act as a smokescreen behind which
Facebook’s executives will maintain ultimate control over its
content moderation decision-making process," the letter said.
The members said the board's powers, as defined by its
charter, limit it to merely enforcing current content policies
the company has adopted.
Facebook declined comment. The oversight board's spokesman
John Taylor said the board is "empowered to make binding and
independent decisions" on content issues and is committed to
holding Facebook accountable.
Lawmakers, concerned about election interference, have been
interrogating social media giants in the run up to the November
presidential elections. Zuckerberg was grilled by both Democrats
and Republicans about Facebook's content moderation
decisions.
The company unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that would
prevent U.S. publishers with political ties from running ads
presented as news articles.
In May, the world's largest online social network, with 2.7
billion monthly active users, named its first set of oversight
board members. The company also said the board will grow to
about 40 members and pledged to fund it with $130 million for at
least six years.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Aurora
Ellis)