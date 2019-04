By Josh Beckerman



Facebook Inc. (FB) discussed a slew of efforts to improve the content on its platforms, including a "Group Quality" feature and an expansion of fact-checking efforts by the Associated Press.

The company said a "Click-Gap" signal in news feeds, which will help reduce "low-quality content," by tracking "domains with a disproportionate number of outbound Facebook clicks.

