Facebook : EU says Facebook must comply with EU consumer rules by end-2018 or face sanctions

09/20/2018 | 10:21am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's justice chief gave U.S. social media giant Facebook until the end of the year to comply with EU consumer rules or face sanctions.

European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova also said on Thursday that Airbnb had made the necessary changes after being told to do so three months ago, confirming a Reuters story on Wednesday.

"My patience has reached its limit. While Facebook assured me to finally adapt any remaining misleading terms of services by December, this has been ongoing for too long," Jourova said in a statement.

"It is now time for action and no more promises. If the changes are not fully implemented by the end of the year, I call on consumer authorities to act swiftly and sanction the company," she said.

Jourova had in February told the company and other social media platforms to toe the line.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 650 M
EBIT 2018 24 809 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 659 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,60
P/E ratio 2019 19,70
EV / Sales 2018 7,71x
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
Capitalization 471 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-7.59%470 790
TWITTER INC22.95%21 871
MATCH GROUP INC89.24%16 085
LINE CORP5.57%9 830
SINA CORP-31.97%4 632
DENA CO LTD-18.17%2 528
