Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 07:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

By Foo Yun Chee

The European Union should strengthen a voluntary pledge, to which Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc signed up to combat fake news, with sanctions to make it a more effective tool, a study done for the European Commission said on Friday.

The three U.S. tech giants, together with Mozilla and trade bodies representing the advertising industry, agreed in October 2018 on a self-regulatory code of practice to tackle disinformation in a bid to stave off heavy-handed legislation.

The EU executive has acknowledged the companies' efforts via regular reports but also urged them to do more. Last year, it commissioned a study to look in to the matter.

The study said the code should continue as a basis for further action but noted some shortcomings.

Key among these are the code's self-regulatory nature, the lack of uniformity of implementation and the lack of clarity around its scope and some of the key concepts, the study conducted by consultancy Valdani, Vicari and Associates (VVA) said.

It recommended giving some teeth to the code to ensure compliance.

"The European Commission should consider proposals for co-regulation within which appropriate enforcement mechanisms, sanctions and redress mechanisms should be established," the study said.

Tech lobbying group EDiMA said the code should not be abandoned.

"The outcomes of the code of practice have shown that it is an effective way to address the spread of online disinformation and fake news," Director General Siada El Ramly said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.10% 1384.34 Delayed Quote.3.36%
FACEBOOK 0.52% 212.35 Delayed Quote.3.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
07:15pFACEBOOK : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitte..
RE
06:05pALPHABET : Google announces company holiday on May 22 to stem virus burnout
RE
04:01pWHO readies coronavirus app for checking symptoms, possibly contact tracing
RE
12:48pEU looks for evidence to rein in U.S. tech giants
RE
06:23aFACEBOOK : to allow employees to work remotely until year end
RE
01:52aIndia's Reliance strikes third unit stake deal, raising $8 billion in two wee..
RE
05/07RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Vista Equity Partners to Invest US$1.50 Billion in Relianc..
DJ
05/07FACEBOOK : Allows Staff to Work From Home Through End of 2020
DJ
05/07FACEBOOK : Who are the first members of Facebook's oversight board?
RE
05/07FACEBOOK : Crypto Project Chooses Chief
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 012 M
EBIT 2020 25 118 M
Net income 2020 20 795 M
Finance 2020 63 489 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,03x
EV / Sales2021 5,46x
Capitalization 605 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 237,44  $
Last Close Price 212,35  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK3.46%601 902
MATCH GROUP, INC.0.63%23 475
TWITTER-10.23%22 574
LINE CORPORATION0.19%11 915
SINA CORPORATION-16.90%2 169
NEW WORK SE-20.55%1 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group