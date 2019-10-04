Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : EU to urge G20 response on Facebook's Libra, calls for tech tax reform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook Libra cryptocurrency logo is seen in front of displayed German flag in this illustration taken

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers will tell their counterparts at a G20 meeting in mid-October that a global regulatory response is needed to "stablecoins" such as Facebook's Libra, an EU document said.

The ministers, who will formally approve the text next week, are also calling on G20 partners to reform their taxation of digital companies in 2020 and to urgently address trade tensions which "put global growth at risk", the terms-of-reference document said.

"Latest developments with regard to stablecoins and the multi-faceted regulatory, oversight and supervisory challenges these represent, call for seamless cooperation and concerted response at global level," the EU will tell G20 partners at a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Washington on Oct. 17-18.

Facebook's planned Libra is the most well-known of the stablecoins - cryptocurrencies backed by assets such as traditional money deposits, short-term government securities or gold.

EU heavyweights France and Germany have criticized Facebook's project, saying it posed risks to EU states' sovereignty.

The European Central Bank has also called for strict oversight of Libra and will present a report on it at the G20 meeting, EU officials said.

At the meeting, EU ministers will also reiterate their warnings that trade tensions are disrupting the global economy.

"Current trade tensions are a source of great concern and put global growth at risk," the document said. It was prepared before the latest escalation in the trade tensions between the EU and the United States that has paved the way for new U.S. tariffs on EU goods in a dispute over EU aircraft subsidies.

Officials said the text would not be changed, as it already called for urgent action to resolve trade disputes.

EU ministers will also reiterate the need for a global deal to overhaul the taxation of digital firms in 2020, the document said. The EU Commission, the bloc's executive arm, has said the EU would move alone if no global agreement was reached by the set deadline.

The 28-nation bloc will urge stronger measures against tax avoidance at the global level, including mandatory disclosure rules for tax intermediaries, such as banks and accountants, and sanctions for tax havens.

The EU is set to update its blacklist of tax havens next week, shrinking it to nine jurisdictions with the planned removal of the United Arab Emirates and the Marshall Islands.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alex Richardson)

By Francesco Guarascio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
12:08pFACEBOOK : EU to urge G20 response on Facebook's Libra, calls for tech tax refor..
RE
11:39aFACEBOOK : FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of 'child pornograp..
RE
11:36aFACEBOOK : FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of 'child pornograp..
RE
10:23aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HP, Apple, Facebook, BP
06:41aFACEBOOK : Barr Presses Facebook on Encryption, Setting Up Clash Over Privacy --..
DJ
05:06aFACEBOOK : Teleperformance Open Operations Centre in Lagos
AQ
04:33aU.S., allies urge Facebook for backdoor to encryption as they fight child abu..
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFACEBOOK : EU Rules on Online Content Removal
DJ
01:21aFACEBOOK : loses in EU court over content control
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 252 M
EBIT 2019 23 974 M
Net income 2019 17 668 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,55x
EV / Sales2020 5,20x
Capitalization 512 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 231,52  $
Last Close Price 179,38  $
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK36.84%508 053
TWITTER39.18%31 774
MATCH GROUP, INC.75.36%20 073
LINE CORPORATION7.69%8 558
SINA CORPORATION-26.17%2 726
NEW WORK SE3.37%1 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group