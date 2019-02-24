Facebook : Eleven Popular Apps That Shared Data With Facebook

By Sam Schechner

The Wall Street Journal's testing of over 70 applications that handle sensitive information turned up 11 that were sending at least some data to Facebook Inc. One had completely stopped doing so after being contacted by the Journal but before Friday's story. Since the report, four more have reduced or removed transfers of data to Facebook as well.

Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker

16.1 million downloads in last 12 months

Status: Stopped sending

This period tracking app initially sent Facebook data every time a user logged a period or told the app she intended to get pregnant. The app also would send data when opened, telling Facebook where the user was in her menstrual cycle -- ranging from "ordinary" or "period" to "ovulation" and "pregnant."

After being contacted by the Journal, Flo Health Inc. said it would "substantially limit" data sharing with third-party analytics services and on Sunday said it had deleted Facebook's software-development kit and asked the company to delete Flo Health users' data.

Weight Loss Fitness by Verv

12.9 million downloads in last 12 months

Status: Still sending

This app was found in the Journal testing to send users' weight, height, age, body-mass index and details on every exercise completed. The company's privacy policy doesn't mention Facebook. That policy says the app won't transmit personal information to third parties, "except if it is required to provide the service to you (e.g., technical service providers)." The company's CEO didn't respond to requests for comment.

BetterMe: Weight Loss Workouts

10.5 million downloads in last 12 months

Status: Still sending

BetterMe was found in Journal testing to be sending Facebook data on users' weight and height, workouts completed and their selection from among the app's menu of problem areas to work on, such as "belly fat" or "saggy breasts."

BetterMe Ltd. didn't respond to requests for comment, but after being contacted by the Journal earlier this month it changed the app's privacy policy to more fully disclose what data is shared with Facebook.

Lose It!

5.2 million downloads in last 12 months

Status: Stopped sending

A popular food- and exercise-logging app, Lose It! stopped sending Facebook sensitive personal information, Sunday's test showed. In earlier tests, the app had been sending Facebook the weight users logged, along with how much they had gained or lost, and the caloric content of every food item they logged. It also sent the caloric value of every exercise logged: When a user entered having completed 45 minutes of "sexual activity" during one test, the app sent that information to Facebook along with an estimate of how many calories the activity burned: 46.

After initially responding to the Journal's inquiry by asking for more information, representatives of Lose It's maker, FitNow, didn't respond to follow up requests.

GetFit: Home Fitness & Workout

3.7 million downloads in last 12 months

Status: Still sending

Among the most popular home exercise apps, GetFit was found in Journal tests to send Facebook some results of its onboarding questionnaire for users. That includes whether their body mass indexes indicate they are overweight or obese, as well as whether and how much they smoke or drink.

Appyfurious, maker of GetFit, says in its privacy policy that the app shares information with advertising and analytics partners but doesn't state that Facebook is among those providers.

Alexei Kulevets, co-founder of Appyfurious, says that his app provides the data to Facebook for the purposes of analytics.

Instant Heart Rate: HR Monitor

3.5 million downloads in last 12 months

Status: Stopped sending

This app was found in Journal testing as recently as Thursday to be sending users' heart rates to Facebook immediately after it measured them. In a test on Sunday, the app no longer sent a user's heart-rate to Facebook, but still noted to the social network when a measurement was taken.

Azumio's CEO didn't respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Azumio had previously said it uses Facebook to analyze its users' behavior in the app, and that it discloses the use of third parties in its privacy policy. But that policy says nothing specifically about sending those third parties any health information.

BetterMen: Fitness Trainer

3.3 million downloads in the last 12 months

Status: Still sending

Like BetterMe, this app for men from the same company was found in Journal testing to be sending users' weight and height, workouts completed and so-called problem areas, like "skinny arms" or "weak chest."

BetterMe Ltd. didn't respond to requests for comment but after being contacted by the Journal earlier this month changed BetterMen's privacy policy to more fully disclose what data the app shares with Facebook.

Realtor.com Real Estate Search

2.8m downloads in last 12 months

Status: Still sending

The app continued in testing on Sunday to send Facebook the location and price of listings that a user viewed, including users' favorites, the test showed. Move Inc., a subsidiary of Wall Street Journal parent News Corp that makes the app, told the Journal that "we strictly adhere to all local, state and federal requirements," and that its privacy policy "clearly states how user information is collected and shared."

Trulia Real Estate: Find Homes

2.1m downloads in last 12 months

Status: Still sending

Made by Zillow Group Inc., Trulia continued in the Journal's tests on Sunday to send Facebook the city, state, ZIP Code and sometimes neighborhood of every listing that users consult.

Trulia's privacy policy says it collects information about users, including which properties they're interested in, and uses that data to customize them. Zillow says it may also share that information with service providers and business partners, under certain conditions, and elsewhere in the policy names Facebook as an advertising partner.

"We share a very limited amount of information about our users' home shopping activity with platforms such as Facebook to provide consumers with personalized and relevant advertising of homes that may interest them," a Zillow spokesman said.

Breethe: Sleep & Meditation

2.1 million downloads in last 12 months

Status: Stopped sending

After being contacted by the Journal, Breethe, made by Breethe Inc., stopped sending Facebook the email address each user used to log in to the app, as well as the full name of each meditation users' completed.

"Clearly, Facebook's business model is unique and, unfortunately, we were not as diligent in aligning our data management with their privacy policy as we should have been," said Garner Bornstein, the company's co-founder.

Glucose Buddy

416,000 downloads in last 12 months

Status: Stopped sending

Initially this app, made by Azumio Inc., the company behind Instant Heart Rate, was found in tests to be sending Facebook users' blood pressure and details on what meals users logged. On Sunday, the app no longer sent Facebook that information, testing showed.

Azumio's CEO didn't respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Azumio had previously said it uses Facebook to analyze users' behavior in the app, and that the use of third parties is disclosed in Azumio's privacy policy. But that policy says nothing specifically about sending those third parties any health information.

Note: Source for downloads: Apptopia

