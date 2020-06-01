Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Employees Stage Virtual Walkout Over Trump Posts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

By Deepa Seetharaman

Some Facebook Inc. employees staged a virtual walkout Monday to protest CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent decision to allow a post from President Trump about the recent protests that they believed violated the company's rules about inciting violence.

Over the weekend, more than a dozen employees spoke out on Twitter against Mr. Zuckerberg's decision to keep up a post from the president, which called the demonstrators thugs and warned: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." On Monday, some employees set up their remote work stations to say they were not working that day to voice their disagreement with Mr. Zuckerberg, according to people familiar with the matter and public tweets from Facebook employees. The walkout was confirmed by a company spokeswoman..

Facebook refrains from fact-checking or removing politicians' posts on the platform unless they are glorifying violence and spreading voter misinformation. Some employees and outside academics who study Facebook's content rules said the looting post, along with an earlier one that contained inaccuracies about voting by mail, broke the company's rules.

But Friday, Mr. Zuckerberg said those posts would remain, despite his own view that the looting post was "deeply offensive."

The public outcry and the walkout were unusual for Facebook employees, who have typically shared their disagreements with company officials internally over the last several years of scandals, but rarely publicly.

"Mark is wrong, and I will endeavor in the loudest possible way to change his mind," said Ryan Freitas, director of product design on news feed at Facebook, in a tweet.

In a statement, the Facebook spokeswoman said, "We recognize the pain many of our people are feeling right now, especially our Black community. We encourage employees to speak openly when they disagree with leadership. As we face additional difficult decisions around content ahead, we'll continue seeking their honest feedback."

The spokeswoman declined to say how many employees were involved in the walkout Monday. The New York Times earlier reported the walkout.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.89% 229.3539 Delayed Quote.9.67%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 0.54% 39.44 Delayed Quote.21.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:07pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump prote..
RE
02:53pFACEBOOK : employees speak out against company over Trump
AQ
02:50pFACEBOOK : employees speak out against incendiary tweets by Donald Trump
AQ
02:41pFacebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments
RE
02:23pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks gain as signs of recovery offset protes..
RE
02:20pFACEBOOK : Employees Stage Virtual Walkout Over Trump Posts
DJ
02:09pFacebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, ra..
RE
09:53aFACEBOOK : Social Media Becomes Battleground Over Days of Street Protests
DJ
06:51aNews Outlets Are Liable for Others' Facebook Comments, Court Rules
DJ
05/30JACK DORSEY : With fact-checks, Twitter takes on a new kind of task
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 041 M - -
Net income 2020 20 984 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 641 B 641 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 241,27 $
Last Close Price 225,09 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK9.67%641 305
MATCH GROUP, INC.8.44%25 300
TWITTER-3.37%24 254
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 005
SINA CORPORATION-21.59%2 047
NEW WORK SE-3.77%1 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group