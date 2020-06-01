Facebook : Employees Stage Virtual Walkout Over Trump Posts

By Deepa Seetharaman

Some Facebook Inc. employees staged a virtual walkout Monday to protest CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent decision to allow a post from President Trump about the recent protests that they believed violated the company's rules about inciting violence.

Over the weekend, more than a dozen employees spoke out on Twitter against Mr. Zuckerberg's decision to keep up a post from the president, which called the demonstrators thugs and warned: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." On Monday, some employees set up their remote work stations to say they were not working that day to voice their disagreement with Mr. Zuckerberg, according to people familiar with the matter and public tweets from Facebook employees. The walkout was confirmed by a company spokeswoman..

Facebook refrains from fact-checking or removing politicians' posts on the platform unless they are glorifying violence and spreading voter misinformation. Some employees and outside academics who study Facebook's content rules said the looting post, along with an earlier one that contained inaccuracies about voting by mail, broke the company's rules.

But Friday, Mr. Zuckerberg said those posts would remain, despite his own view that the looting post was "deeply offensive."

The public outcry and the walkout were unusual for Facebook employees, who have typically shared their disagreements with company officials internally over the last several years of scandals, but rarely publicly.

"Mark is wrong, and I will endeavor in the loudest possible way to change his mind," said Ryan Freitas, director of product design on news feed at Facebook, in a tweet.

In a statement, the Facebook spokeswoman said, "We recognize the pain many of our people are feeling right now, especially our Black community. We encourage employees to speak openly when they disagree with leadership. As we face additional difficult decisions around content ahead, we'll continue seeking their honest feedback."

The spokeswoman declined to say how many employees were involved in the walkout Monday. The New York Times earlier reported the walkout.

