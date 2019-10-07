Log in
Facebook : Estimated 40 U.S. state attorneys general will join Facebook probe - source

0
10/07/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An estimated 40 U.S. state attorneys general will participate in a probe of Facebook Inc, a source said on Monday, which would be a big increase in the number of states joining the investigation.

Some states have raised concerns that Facebook and other big tech companies engage in anti-competitive practices, expose consumer data to potential data breaches and push up advertising prices.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tom Hogue)

