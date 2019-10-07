Facebook : Estimated 40 U.S. state attorneys general will join Facebook probe - source

Financials (USD) Sales 2019 70 252 M EBIT 2019 23 974 M Net income 2019 17 668 M Finance 2019 51 849 M Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 29,3x P/E ratio 2020 19,0x EV / Sales2019 6,56x EV / Sales2020 5,21x Capitalization 513 B Chart FACEBOOK Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 51 Average target price 231,52 $ Last Close Price 179,68 $ Spread / Highest target 47,5% Spread / Average Target 28,9% Spread / Lowest Target -33,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FACEBOOK 37.65% 508 053 TWITTER 40.43% 31 774 MATCH GROUP, INC. 74.02% 20 073 LINE CORPORATION 8.91% 8 558 SINA CORPORATION -24.31% 2 726 NEW WORK SE 9.47% 1 532