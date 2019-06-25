Log in
FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook : Expands Political Ad Transparency Efforts to More Countries

0
06/25/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc.'s (FB) efforts to improve the transparency of political advertisements are expanding to more countries.

An authorization process involving confirmation of the buyer's identity and "paid for by" disclaimers are available in more than 50 countries.

A shorter list where "proactive enforcement" is planned focuses on "countries where elections or regulations are approaching," starting with Ukraine, Singapore, Canada and Argentina.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 413 M
EBIT 2019 24 269 M
Net income 2019 20 658 M
Finance 2019 49 780 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,03
P/E ratio 2020 20,75
EV / Sales 2019 7,20x
EV / Sales 2020 5,77x
Capitalization 550 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK46.92%468 564
TWITTER23.80%26 464
MATCH GROUP INC67.13%18 504
LINE CORP-18.76%6 878
SINA CORP-21.27%2 833
XING SE55.58%2 153
