Facebook : Expands Political Ad Transparency Efforts to More Countries

By Josh Beckerman



Facebook Inc.'s (FB) efforts to improve the transparency of political advertisements are expanding to more countries.

An authorization process involving confirmation of the buyer's identity and "paid for by" disclaimers are available in more than 50 countries.

A shorter list where "proactive enforcement" is planned focuses on "countries where elections or regulations are approaching," starting with Ukraine, Singapore, Canada and Argentina.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com