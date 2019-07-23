Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Expected to Settle SEC Claims of Inadequate Disclosures Over Privacy Practices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

By Emily Glazer

The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to announce a settlement with Facebook Inc. on Wednesday related to claims it inadequately disclosed risks involving its privacy practices, a person familiar with the matter said.

The settlement, which is expected to include a fine larger than $100 million, focuses on allegations the social-media company insufficiently warned investors that developers and other third parties may have obtained users' data without their permission or in violation of Facebook policies, the person said.

The SEC began probing Facebook after revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm that had ties to President Trump's 2016 campaign, got access to information on millions of Facebook users.

Around that time, the SEC requested information from Facebook as it sought to understand how much the company knew about Cambridge Analytica's use of the data and how Facebook analyzed the risk it faced if developers were to share data with others in violation of its policies, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

The SEC is one of several government agencies investigating Facebook and its handling of user data. It enforces securities laws governing what must be disclosed to shareholders so they can make informed investment decisions.

The likely SEC settlement coincides with an expected Federal Trade Commission settlement with Facebook as soon as this week that includes a roughly $5 billion fine related to its privacy practices, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/ftc-approves-roughly-5-billion-facebook-settlement-11562960538

Facebook is set to report its quarterly earnings after the stock market close on Wednesday.

The SEC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook declined to comment.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
10:43pFACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
RE
10:14pFACEBOOK : Expected to Settle SEC Claims of Inadequate Disclosures Over Privacy ..
DJ
10:10pBig Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
RE
08:48pFACEBOOK : Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Privacy Protections --..
DJ
08:35pFACEBOOK : Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Privacy Protections --..
DJ
08:27pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compli..
DJ
05:50pJustice Department to Open Broad, New Antitrust Review of Big Tech Companies-..
DJ
05:42pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compli..
DJ
05:06pOptions Traders Wager On Smooth Sailing For Tech--Update
DJ
04:56pU.S. justice department to open new antitrust review of big tech companies - ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 409 M
EBIT 2019 24 517 M
Net income 2019 20 513 M
Finance 2019 49 251 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,61x
EV / Sales2020 6,11x
Capitalization 578 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 221,31  $
Last Close Price 202,36  $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK54.37%577 520
TWITTER31.87%28 814
MATCH GROUP INC79.54%21 588
LINE CORP-16.19%6 867
SINA CORP-25.65%2 774
XING SE44.00%2 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group