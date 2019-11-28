Facebook : Experiences Sporadic Outages

By Parmy Olson

Facebook Inc. said it was working to restore regular service to several of its platforms after widespread user complaints that Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were all experiencing sporadic outages.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a Facebook company spokesman said. He said it wasn't yet clear how widespread the outages were, though many users were still enjoying unfettered access to the site, its app and other services like Messenger.

The Thanksgiving disruptions follow a series of big outages earlier this year. In March, a glitch triggered what Facebook said at the time was its longest-ever outage due to a server configuration error. That outage coincided with shorter disruptions the same day at Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

In July, Facebook suffered through a daylong outage at Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

Write to Parmy Olson at parmy.olson@wsj.com