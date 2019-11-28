Log in
FACEBOOK    FB

Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/27 04:15:00 pm
202 USD   +1.52%
01:11pFACEBOOK : Experiences Sporadic Outages -- Update
DJ
12:59pFACEBOOK : Experiences Sporadic Outages
DJ
06:51aFACEBOOK : Pay promises easier payments across multiple platforms
AQ
Facebook : Experiences Sporadic Outages

11/28/2019 | 12:59pm EST

By Parmy Olson

Facebook Inc. said it was working to restore regular service to several of its platforms after widespread user complaints that Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were all experiencing sporadic outages.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a Facebook company spokesman said. He said it wasn't yet clear how widespread the outages were, though many users were still enjoying unfettered access to the site, its app and other services like Messenger.

The Thanksgiving disruptions follow a series of big outages earlier this year. In March, a glitch triggered what Facebook said at the time was its longest-ever outage due to a server configuration error. That outage coincided with shorter disruptions the same day at Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

In July, Facebook suffered through a daylong outage at Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

Write to Parmy Olson at parmy.olson@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.07% 1312.13 Delayed Quote.25.57%
FACEBOOK 1.52% 202 Delayed Quote.54.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 463 M
EBIT 2019 24 555 M
Net income 2019 18 276 M
Finance 2019 52 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,8x
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales2019 7,42x
EV / Sales2020 5,89x
Capitalization 576 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 235,38  $
Last Close Price 202,00  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK54.09%576 053
TWITTER8.46%24 152
MATCH GROUP, INC.64.02%19 640
LINE CORPORATION40.35%11 380
SINA CORPORATION-34.55%2 442
NEW WORK SE28.21%1 882
