Facebook : Experiences Sporadic Outages -- 2nd Update

By Parmy Olson

Facebook Inc. said it had restored service to users of its Facebook, Messenger and Instagram platforms, after an hourslong outage that disrupted many users' ability to access them on Thanksgiving Day.

"The issue has been resolved," according to a Facebook spokesman.

In a statement just after midday, the social-media giant blamed the issue on a problem in its central software systems. Complaints from users started surfacing midmorning Thursday on the East Coast.

It wasn't clear how wide the outages were.

The Thanksgiving disruption follows a series of big outages earlier this year. In March, a glitch triggered what Facebook said at the time was its longest-ever outage due to a server configuration error. That outage coincided with shorter disruptions the same day at Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

In July, Facebook suffered through a daylong outage at Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

