Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : FBI Director Wray Previously Represented Facebook in Encryption Fight Before Turning Critic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

By Robert McMillan and Dustin Volz

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who has been pushing tech companies to give law-enforcement officials access to encrypted messages, once represented the opposite view when representing Facebook Inc.'s WhatsApp in a legal case involving the messaging service's use of such technology, according to a new court filing.

Mr. Wray was involved in the legal matter, which remains under seal, before he took the top job at the Federal Bureau of Investigation while he was employed as a partner at King & Spalding LLC, Facebook said in a court filing. King & Spalding's involvement in the case dates back to December 2015, the filing states.

The work for WhatsApp, which hadn't been previously disclosed, placed Mr. Wray on the other side of a high-profile clash between law enforcement agencies and Silicon Valley over government access to encrypted communications.

Mr. Wray and Attorney General William Barr have been increasingly vocal opponents of the technology industry's effort to provide so-called end-to-end encryption services, which scramble messages in such a way that they are unreadable, except by the messages sender and recipient.

Senior law-enforcement officials have long argued that such encryption impedes investigations into a range of criminal and national-security cases, such as child exploitation and terrorism. Technology firms have countered that undermining their security protocols would make all of their users vulnerable to malicious cyber activity.

In a statement, the FBI said Mr. Wray couldn't comment on the scope of his prior work for WhatsApp or what legal advice he provided other than to say he represented the interests of his clients while he was in private practice.

"Like all other lawyers, his duty of loyalty was to his client, and he did not put his personal views ahead of his clients' interests or allow them to affect the legal work he did for clients," Brian Hale, FBI assistant director for public affairs, said. "Today, as Director of the FBI, his duty is to act in the best interests of the American people."

Write to Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com and Dustin Volz at dustin.volz@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
02:26pWall St. slides on bleak data, capping a banner month
RE
02:17pFACEBOOK : FBI Director Wray Previously Represented Facebook in Encryption Fight..
DJ
02:09pReliance suffers worst profit fall in over 11 year on weak fuel demand
RE
02:08pDigital ad market is avoiding coronavirus disaster, say tech giants
RE
12:36pFACEBOOK INC : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12:23pGoogle makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom
RE
11:51aFACEBOOK : Twitter gains users, beats estimates but ad trends alarm investors
RE
11:51aFACEBOOK : Twitter gains users, beats estimates but ad trends alarm investors
RE
10:44aFacebook Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Ta..
DJ
10:13aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another batch of earnings reports
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 212 M
EBIT 2020 25 313 M
Net income 2020 20 954 M
Finance 2020 62 072 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,37x
EV / Sales2021 4,90x
Capitalization 554 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 235,67  $
Last Close Price 194,19  $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-5.39%553 594
TWITTER-3.00%24 350
MATCH GROUP, INC.-3.07%22 611
LINE CORPORATION-0.57%11 893
SINA CORPORATION-15.50%2 347
NEW WORK SE-27.23%1 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group