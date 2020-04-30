Facebook : FBI Director Wray Previously Represented Facebook in Encryption Fight Before Turning Critic

By Robert McMillan and Dustin Volz

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who has been pushing tech companies to give law-enforcement officials access to encrypted messages, once represented the opposite view when representing Facebook Inc.'s WhatsApp in a legal case involving the messaging service's use of such technology, according to a new court filing.

Mr. Wray was involved in the legal matter, which remains under seal, before he took the top job at the Federal Bureau of Investigation while he was employed as a partner at King & Spalding LLC, Facebook said in a court filing. King & Spalding's involvement in the case dates back to December 2015, the filing states.

The work for WhatsApp, which hadn't been previously disclosed, placed Mr. Wray on the other side of a high-profile clash between law enforcement agencies and Silicon Valley over government access to encrypted communications.

Mr. Wray and Attorney General William Barr have been increasingly vocal opponents of the technology industry's effort to provide so-called end-to-end encryption services, which scramble messages in such a way that they are unreadable, except by the messages sender and recipient.

Senior law-enforcement officials have long argued that such encryption impedes investigations into a range of criminal and national-security cases, such as child exploitation and terrorism. Technology firms have countered that undermining their security protocols would make all of their users vulnerable to malicious cyber activity.

In a statement, the FBI said Mr. Wray couldn't comment on the scope of his prior work for WhatsApp or what legal advice he provided other than to say he represented the interests of his clients while he was in private practice.

"Like all other lawyers, his duty of loyalty was to his client, and he did not put his personal views ahead of his clients' interests or allow them to affect the legal work he did for clients," Brian Hale, FBI assistant director for public affairs, said. "Today, as Director of the FBI, his duty is to act in the best interests of the American people."

