Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : FTC Aims New Task Force at Big Tech -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:53pm EST

By John D. McKinnon

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Trade Commission said it would create a new task force to examine potential antitrust violations in the tech industry, signaling tougher scrutiny ahead for the sector's largest firms.

The new FTC scrutiny will be broad, officials said, and will include re-examining mergers that already have been approved by the government. That re-examination could eventually lead the FTC to try to unwind deals that it finds to be having anti-competitive effects now, officials said.

"The role of technology in the economy and in our lives grows more important every day," FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement. "It makes sense for us to closely examine technology markets to ensure consumers benefit from free and fair competition."

The FTC action reflects growing concern in Washington and around the country that some U.S. tech companies have grown so large and powerful that they have begun to squelch competition in various ways and harm consumers.

The move raises the stakes in particular for giant firms such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc., which includes Google and YouTube. Both have grown in part through large mergers over the past decade or so that the government initially chose not to block -- Facebook by acquiring companies such as Instagram and WhatsApp, Alphabet through Google's acquisitions of DoubleClick and AdMob.

The FTC move comes as some consumer advocates have been urging a breakup of Facebook as the FTC weighs penalties over its privacy missteps.

Those include political data firm Cambridge Analytica's accessing of Facebook users' data. FTC staff have discussed fines of as much as $5 billion in the agency's investigation of the company, the Journal has reported.

A person following the discussions, however, said the two sides appear to be far apart in negotiations over a new consent decree, and a resolution could be weeks or months away.

Facebook and Google declined to comment.

Brick-and-mortar retailers that have struggled to keep pace with Amazon.com Inc. and other online shopping sites also cheered the news. "Retailers support the creation of a new task force ... to bring needed scrutiny to the relatively few technology platforms that control a growing share of modern commerce," said Nicholas Ahrens, vice president of innovation for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group that includes many big-box chains.

The new task force will be drawn from existing staff, and include 17 FTC attorneys. While FTC officials said they couldn't discuss specific cases they would be examining, they said they would consider breaking up deals that are creating harms.

"In general with consummated mergers we have the full panoply of remedies," said Bruce Hoffman, the director of the FTC's competition bureau. That could include breaking up merged firms or requiring a spinoff of specific units, he added, assuming the FTC can meet its legal burden of showing harm.

Some lawmakers and experts across the political spectrum increasingly have suggested that U.S. antitrust laws and enforcement practices have failed to keep pace with the furious growth of some dominant internet companies. In large part that's because it has often been hard to show how consumers have been directly harmed through price increases, for example.

"The FTC, if it is to remain relevant, needs some way of assessing the evident competition problems in the tech sector and taking action when necessary," said Tim Wu, a Columbia University law professor who has written a book, "The Curse of Bigness," about antitrust in the high-tech era. "The FTC needs to get past its laser-focus on consumer prices, and figure out what competitive harm means in today's tech markets."

In contrast, the European Union has slapped Alphabet with billions in fines for alleged antitrust violations, such as abusing the dominance of its ubiquitous Android mobile platform.

Some tech industry advocates caution against rewriting antitrust rules to make it easier to go after giant tech firms in the U.S., however, warning that tightening the rules could kill the high-tech golden goose.

"Given the increasing 'techlash', especially from the anti-monopoly left that sees large firms of any kind as suspect, it is not surprising that the FTC took this step today," said Robert Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank. He added that he hopes the FTC "will not be swayed by populist furor and will instead confine itself to careful, objective analysis, based on the reality that many technology markets tend toward concentration and that this concentration is usually pro-consumer and pro-innovation."

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.70% 1125.01 Delayed Quote.6.93%
FACEBOOK -0.13% 164.69 Delayed Quote.25.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:53pFACEBOOK : FTC Aims New Task Force at Big Tech -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:38pFACEBOOK : will introduce 'clear history' tool this year - CFO
RE
02:48pFACEBOOK : FTC Aims New Task Force at Big Tech -- Update
DJ
12:48pFACEBOOK : expands ad buying options for premium video
RE
11:03aEU weighs new payment rules in challenge to U.S. companies
RE
10:10aECB determined to push forward its payment system - Mersch
RE
09:05aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Short seller Andrew Left loses appeal against Hong Kong marke..
RE
02/25FACEBOOK : Popular Apps Cease Sharing Data With Facebook
DJ
02/25FACEBOOK : UK cannot examine Facebook until it has clarity on Brexit timing - CM..
RE
02/25PROGRESS STALLING ON CLOSING THE DIG : Insights From the 2019 Inclusive Internet..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 929 M
EBIT 2019 25 295 M
Net income 2019 22 174 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,57
P/E ratio 2020 18,44
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
Capitalization 462 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK25.58%462 032
TWITTER11.31%24 316
MATCH GROUP INC30.86%15 932
LINE CORP11.61%8 702
SINA CORP22.32%4 931
DENA CO LTD-5.46%2 321
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.