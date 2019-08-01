Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

By Brent Kendall, ohn D. McKinnon and Deepa Seetharaman

The Federal Trade Commission is examining Facebook Inc.'s acquisitions as part of its antitrust investigation into the social-media giant -- to determine if they were part of a campaign to snap up potential rivals before they could become a threat.

The company's acquisition practices are a central component of the FTC probe, the people said. Facebook disclosed the FTC's antitrust investigation in its earnings announcement last week, but provided few details.

FTC investigators are looking for evidence on whether Facebook and founder Mark Zuckerberg purchased startup technology firms to keep them from challenging Facebook's empire, the people said.

The FTC has begun reaching out to people who founded companies that Facebook purchased, some of the people said.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In its announcement last week, Facebook said that the FTC was investigating "in the areas of social networking or social media services, digital advertising, and/or mobile or online applications."

An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment. The investigation comes on the heels of a separate case in which the commission fined Facebook $5 billion for alleged privacy missteps.

The company has acquired about 90 companies over roughly the last 15 years, according to data compiled by S&P Global.

They include photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp, which bolstered Facebook as a dominant force in social media and messaging.

Another acquisition that could be of interest was the 2013 takeover of Onavo Mobile Ltd. Facebook used Onavo behavior-tracking technology to identify and target fast-growing companies as potential purchases or to scope out new product categories, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2017. Facebook used data from Onavo in deciding to buy WhatsApp.

Documents released by U.K. lawmakers late last year confirmed Onavo's importance to Facebook's strategy. Eventually Facebook shut down the controversial app.

Other big tech firms, such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google, also have been on a buying binge; a U.K. blue-ribbon antitrust panel said in March that the top five tech firms have made more than 400 acquisitions over the last decade.

The FTC has for months sent signals of its interest in whether tech companies are squelching competition by systematically buying startups that could one day challenge them.

When the commission formed a task force in February to examine potential antitrust violations in the tech industry, Bruce Hoffman, director of the FTC's bureau of competition, said the issue was ripe for exploration.

"This is a completely legitimate and real theory of competitive harm," Mr. Hoffman said in a speech last year, though he stressed that the FTC would need "an evidentiary and economic basis" for determining that an acquired startup really could have become a significant competitor.

Mr. Hoffman also warned that there could be negative consequences from cracking down on such acquisitions.

Large tech firms may be able to move startup technologies to market more quickly, and capital markets for startups could shrink if the opportunity to be purchased by a big tech company is constrained, he said.

If the FTC were to find antitrust problems with any of Facebook's past acquisitions, the commission could have a range of potential remedies, from seeking a spinoff of certain acquisitions to placing restrictions on Facebook's conduct with some of the assets it has acquired. Any such effort could lead to litigation.

The FTC's investigation isn't the only antitrust scrutiny the company faces.

The Justice Department announced last week that it was launching a broad review "of whether and how" online platforms have engaged in practices that reduce competition, stifle innovation or otherwise harm consumers. That includes social media, the department said.

The double-barreled review by both U.S. antitrust agencies signals the federal government is training significant antitrust firepower on the company, which only recently reached a historic privacy settlement with the FTC.

State attorneys general and European regulators also are looking into competition issues around Facebook.

Write to Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com and Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:50pFACEBOOK : FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ
RE
03:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall Sharply, Giving Up Early Gains, After Trump Thre..
DJ
03:20pFACEBOOK : FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions--2nd Upd..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pFACEBOOK : FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions--Update
DJ
02:57pFacebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi governmen..
RE
02:42pFACEBOOK : FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions
DJ
12:32pFACEBOOK : Removes Some UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia Accounts for 'Coordinated Inaut..
DJ
11:05aFACEBOOK : Removing Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior in UAE, Egypt and Saudi Ara..
PU
11:04aFacebook takedowns of 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour' in 2019
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 261 M
EBIT 2019 24 024 M
Net income 2019 18 181 M
Finance 2019 52 009 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,15x
EV / Sales2020 5,70x
Capitalization 554 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 231,33  $
Last Close Price 194,23  $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK48.17%554 129
TWITTER47.22%32 440
MATCH GROUP INC76.06%21 166
LINE CORP-5.26%7 645
SINA CORP-27.07%2 721
XING SE0.00%2 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group