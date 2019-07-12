Log in
Facebook : FTC Approves Roughly $5 Billion Facebook Settlement -- Update

07/12/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

By Emily Glazer

The Federal Trade Commission voted this week to approve a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook Inc. over a long-running probe into the tech giant's privacy missteps, according to people familiar with the matter.

The 3-2 vote by FTC commissioners broke along party lines, with the Republican majority lining up to support the pact while Democratic commissioners objected, the people said. The matter has been moved to the Justice Department's civil division and it is unclear how long it will take to finalize, the person said. Justice Department reviews are part of the FTC's procedure but typically don't change the outcome of an FTC decision.

A settlement is expected to include other government restrictions on how Facebook treats user privacy. The additional terms of the settlement couldn't immediately be learned.

An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment, as did a Facebook spokesman.

Facebook said April 24 that it was expecting to pay up to $5 billion to settle the probe. A resolution was bogged down by a split between Republicans and Democrats on the FTC, with the Democrats pushing for tougher oversight of the social-media giant.

The FTC investigation began more than a year ago after reports that personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users improperly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that worked on President Trump's 2016 campaign. The FTC investigation centered on whether that lapse violated the 2012 consent decree with the agency in which Facebook agreed to better protect user privacy.

Since the Cambridge Analytica affair, other privacy missteps have come to light, adding to Facebook's headaches.

The settlement would easily exceed the previous record penalty for violating an FTC order, a $22.5 million fine against Google Inc. in 2012. The commission has limited powers to impose fines for first-time privacy violations but has broad latitude to sanction repeat offenders.

--

John McKinnon contributed to this article.

Write to Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com

