Facebook : FTC considering deposing top Facebook executives in antitrust probe - WSJ

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering taking sworn testimony from Facebook Inc top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as a part of its probe into whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Top Facebook officials are preparing for potential depositions and some are worried about the possibility, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3fAfXIO)

"We look forward to sharing our views about the competitive landscape, along with other technology leaders, during this month's Congressional hearing, while also demonstrating for enforcement agencies that our innovation provides more choices for consumers," a Facebook spokesperson said.

FTC declined to comment to Reuters request.

