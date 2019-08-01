Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FTC Presser on Facebook settlement in Washington

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Facebook Inc acquisitions were aimed at buying up potential rivals before they could become a threat to the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's acquisition practices are the main focus of the probe, as the FTC looks into Facebook buying technology-based startup's to keep them from challenging it, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/ftc-antitrust-probe-of-facebook-scrutinizes-its-acquisitions-11564683965?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 said.

Facebook last week said the FTC had opened an antitrust investigation in June looking into the areas of "social networking or social media services, digital advertising, and/or mobile or online applications."

Facebook shares were down 0.7%.

Both FTC and Facebook declined to comment on the report.

Last month, the company settled an FTC probe into allegations of inappropriately sharing data of 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. It will pay a record-breaking $5 billion fine.

The U.S. Justice Department said in late July it was opening a broad investigation of major digital technology firms, looking into whether they engage in anticompetitive practices, a clear signal that the Trump administration is stepping up its scrutiny of the industry.

In June, Reuters reported that the FTC and the Department of Justice, which enforce U.S. antitrust laws, have divided oversight over the big four tech companies, with Amazon.com Inc and Facebook under the watch of the FTC, and Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google under the Justice Department.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Bill Berkrot)

Stocks treated in this article : Facebook, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.36% 1214.63 Delayed Quote.16.58%
FACEBOOK -0.49% 193.2 Delayed Quote.48.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:50pFACEBOOK : FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ
RE
03:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall Sharply, Giving Up Early Gains, After Trump Thre..
DJ
03:20pFACEBOOK : FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions--2nd Upd..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pFACEBOOK : FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions--Update
DJ
02:57pFacebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi governmen..
RE
02:42pFACEBOOK : FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions
DJ
12:32pFACEBOOK : Removes Some UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia Accounts for 'Coordinated Inaut..
DJ
11:05aFACEBOOK : Removing Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior in UAE, Egypt and Saudi Ara..
PU
11:04aFacebook takedowns of 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour' in 2019
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 261 M
EBIT 2019 24 024 M
Net income 2019 18 181 M
Finance 2019 52 009 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,15x
EV / Sales2020 5,70x
Capitalization 554 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 231,33  $
Last Close Price 194,23  $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK48.17%554 129
TWITTER47.22%32 440
MATCH GROUP INC76.06%21 166
LINE CORP-5.26%7 645
SINA CORP-27.07%2 721
XING SE0.00%2 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group