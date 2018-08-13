Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Facebook, Inc.: Pawar Reminds of Important September 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- FB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from April 26, 2018 through July 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important September 25, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Facebook investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Facebook class action, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/facebook-inc-2/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (2) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook's social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, such as Stories, Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (3) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/facebook-inc-2/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
05:01pFACEBOOK : Facebook, Inc.: Pawar Reminds of Important September 25, 2018 Lead P..
AC
02:08pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Snap Inc. and Facebook
AC
11:47aFACEBOOK : blockchain head quits Coinbase
AQ
08/11KELLOGG : Cookie company sues for sabotage
AQ
08/11BAIRAHA FARMS : stands out at Pro Food Pro Pack and Agri Biz 2018 Trade Expo
AQ
08/11FACEBOOK : moves to stop sharing of 3D gun blueprints
AQ
08/11FACEBOOK : ban on 3D guns
AQ
08/10FACEBOOK : On Facebook, New Rules to Protect Organizations' Profile Pages
DJ
08/10FACEBOOK : Authorization for Page Managers Intended to Improve Authenticity -- 2..
DJ
08/10FACEBOOK : to Add Authorization Measures Intended to Improve Authenticity -- Upd..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:00aPortfolio moves by Greenwoods Asset Management 
08:57a3 Reasons To Buy Twitter Today 
08:29aCheap Tech Stocks Can Fight The 'Bubble' - Part 2 
07:30aINSIDER WEEKENDS : Director Of Mohawk Industries Continues Buying 
07:30aBroyhill Asset Management Mid-Year Letter 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 680 M
EBIT 2018 24 840 M
Net income 2018 21 296 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,95
P/E ratio 2019 21,70
EV / Sales 2018 8,75x
EV / Sales 2019 6,80x
Capitalization 529 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK2.15%528 621
TWITTER INC33.32%24 221
MATCH GROUP INC62.31%13 647
LINE CORP2.46%10 455
SINA CORP-25.50%5 365
DENA CO LTD-15.05%2 720
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.