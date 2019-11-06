Facebook : Feared WhatsApp Threat Ahead of 2014 Purchase, Documents Show--Update

By Sam Schechner and Parmy Olson

In the months before acquiring WhatsApp in 2014, Facebook Inc. executives described the messaging service and others like it as a threat to the company's core business, offering potential evidence to regulators in the U.S. and Europe that are pursuing antitrust probes into the social-networking company.

In a trove of internal Facebook documents published Wednesday, including email chains and presentations, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and other executives repeatedly called messaging apps including WhatsApp a threat to Facebook and to its own chat app, Facebook Messenger. The danger was perceived to be mounting as the social network's usage moved from desktop to smartphones, where chat apps had proven popular, the documents showed.

"Those companies are trying to build social networks and replace us," Mr. Zuckerberg said of a trio of Chinese and Korean messaging apps that he had decided should be blocked from advertising on the social network in a January 2013 email thread that included more than a dozen senior executives including Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer.

In the same thread, Javier Olivan, the company's head of growth, said chat-app firms were dangerous because they could "morph into Facebook," then pointed to a recent announcement from WhatsApp that it had processed 18 billion messages in a day on Dec. 31, 2012.

The shift to mobile devices, combined with the rise of mobile-messaging services that could become social networks, is "the biggest competitive threat we face as a business," Mr. Olivan wrote.

"WhatsApp launching a competing platform is definitely something I'm super-paranoid about," Mike Vernal, who was a senior Facebook executive, said in a separate internal email thread in September 2013.

Facebook announced its purchase of WhatsApp in February 2014 and closed the roughly $22 billion deal in October. The acquisition, as well as the company's 2012 purchase of photo-sharing app Instagram for $715 million, has been a focus for antitrust regulators who are looking into whether Facebook purchased technology startups to keep them from challenging its empire.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has reached out to the founders of WhatsApp, Jan Koum and Brian Acton, to schedule a meeting as part of its probe into Facebook's competitive practices, according to a person familiar with the matter. No meeting has yet to take place.

Facebook hasn't challenged the veracity of the documents, but a spokesperson described them as "old documents" that "have been taken out of context by someone with an agenda against Facebook," adding that they "have been distributed publicly with a total disregard for U.S. law."

The documents published by multiple media outlets on Wednesday are among confidential court filings from a lawsuit brought by an app developer in California state court. Duncan Campbell, an Irish journalist, said on his website Wednesday that the court documents were sent to him anonymously in February of this year, and he supplied them to various publications.

The Wall Street Journal wrote about some of the documents last year, and a subset of the nearly 7,000-page cache was subsequently released by the U.K. Parliament, which was considering more stringent regulation of social-media companies. The latest files could nevertheless present fresh problems for Facebook as it faces a range of regulatory inquiries on both sides of the Atlantic into how it treats competitors and safeguards users' data.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Facebook.

Eleanor Fox, a New York University professor focusing on market regulation, said evidence that Facebook feared WhatsApp and viewed messaging platforms as a potential replacement for Facebook could be of use to antitrust investigators.

"The FTC could use that under the merger statute to show this was meant to be anticompetitive," she said of the acquisition. Though the government would still have to demonstrate that the purchase of WhatsApp did ultimately remove a potential competitor, contemporary records showing Facebook executives intended the deal to achieve that end would "be a lot of help," she said.

The FTC, a group of U.S. states led by New York, and the European Union are all conducting investigations into Facebook. They are looking at an array of questions, such as whether the company attempted to thwart competition by acquiring smaller potential rivals, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Facebook has purchased about 90 companies over nearly 16 years, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Advocacy groups, lawmakers including Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and even one of the company's co-founders, Chris Hughes, have in the past year called for a breakup of Facebook, which has more than 2.4 billion users world-wide who log on at least once a month.

Facebook agreed to pay a $5 billion fine to the FTC to settle an investigation into its consumer-data practices, and it faces privacy probes in Europe. But the company so far has avoided major penalties on competition grounds.

The European Commission, the EU's lead antitrust enforcer, fined Facebook EUR110 million ($122 million) for misleading it about the WhatsApp takeover after the commission learned that Facebook was able to match user accounts from both services -- after having assured EU officials during merger review that it couldn't routinely do so.

It's unclear on what grounds the FTC might hang an antitrust case against Facebook or the extent to which Wednesday's mountain of documents will provide them ammunition. The documents published Wednesday -- most dating from about 2010 to 2015 -- include sealed filings from a lawsuit against Facebook initiated by a company called Six4Three LLC.

Six4Three, the developer of a now-defunct app, sued Facebook in 2015, alleging that the social-media giant's data policies were anticompetitive and favored certain companies over others.

The majority of the documents filed in the case were placed under seal at Facebook's urging and on orders from a California judge.

Facebook's growth team, led by Mr. Olivan, saw messaging apps as its top competitive threat, according to a classification system revealed in the documents. It separated online services into four "buckets" and labeled messaging services as a "pure competitor."

In the message sent to Mr. Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives in January 2013, Mr. Olivan said messenger services shouldn't get access to data on Facebook users or be allowed to advertise on its platform.

The documents reveal how Facebook used its strength in monitoring and controlling data flows to help it buy WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app. At the heart of that strategy was Onavo, an Israeli data analytics company that Facebook bought in 2013 and used to help it track the popularity of other apps like WhatsApp.

Several internal presentations, pulled from Onavo data and included in Wednesday's trove, show WhatsApp's fast-growing message volume. A July 2013 presentation that discussed the threat from messaging apps included a slide showing usage of WhatsApp and Facebook properties and stating in part: "Bad news - for same reach, competitors have more engagement."

Onavo was Facebook's best tool for getting competitive research and intelligence, said a former executive with Facebook. The tool provided Facebook with usage data on WhatsApp, including its daily active users and time spent on the app. "It gave them the data to justify the acquisition," the executive said.

Even conversations about guarding user data at times touched on the threat that the company felt from WhatsApp, documents show.

In an October 2013 internal chat about changes Facebook was making to restrict access to user data, Ilya Sukhar, co-founder and CEO of mobile app development platform Parse -- which Facebook acquired in 2013 -- said, "Interesting that we're pitching as 'protect advertising platform' because my take was always that 'protect against WhatsApp' was much more the driver."

--Jeff Horwitz contributed to this article.

Write to Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com and Parmy Olson at parmy.olson@wsj.com