Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Fed to hold Facebook's crypto coin to 'high' bar - Powell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is looking carefully at Facebook's planned cryptocurrency Libra, and will hold it to high standards regarding protecting consumers and regulation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

"Libra’s a new thing; we are looking at it very carefully," Powell said in response to an audience question after a talk at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. "Given the possible scale of it, I think that our expectations -- from a consumer protection standpoint, from a regulatory standpoint -- are going to be very, very high."

Facebook said last week it wanted to expand into payments and launch its own coin, Libra, by next year.

"Authority for overseeing Libra is going to be in a number of places, but I think that the big picture is we are going to be looking really carefully at it," said Powell, whose cautious remarks echoed those of other financial regulators around the world about the possible new currency.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by James Dalgleish)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:08pFACEBOOK : Fed to hold Facebook's crypto coin to 'high' bar - Powell
RE
02:30pEXCLUSIVE : In a world first, Facebook to give data on hate speech suspects to F..
RE
02:16pFACEBOOK : Broadens International Transparency Efforts for Political Ads -- Upda..
DJ
02:15pFACEBOOK : UBS CEO welcomes cryptocurrency advances but urges caution
RE
01:38pFACEBOOK : Expands Political Ad Transparency Efforts to More Countries
DJ
12:37pFACEBOOK : French Judges to Get Facebook Data on Users Suspected of Hate Speech ..
DJ
12:17pFACEBOOK : expands rules on political ads to Canada and Ukraine
AQ
11:51aFACEBOOK : European watchdogs demand detail on Facebook's cryptocurrency
RE
11:50aFACEBOOK : European watchdogs demand detail on Facebook's cryptocurrency
RE
11:06aFACEBOOK : Offering Greater Transparency for Social Issue, Electoral or Politica..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 413 M
EBIT 2019 24 269 M
Net income 2019 20 658 M
Finance 2019 49 780 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,03
P/E ratio 2020 20,75
EV / Sales 2019 7,20x
EV / Sales 2020 5,77x
Capitalization 550 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK46.92%468 564
TWITTER23.80%26 464
MATCH GROUP INC67.13%18 504
LINE CORP-18.76%6 878
SINA CORP-21.27%2 833
XING SE55.58%2 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About