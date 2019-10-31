Log in
FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
10/31 01:27:06 pm
192.77 USD   +2.40%
Facebook : Fighting Domain Name Fraud

10/31/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

By Jessica Romero, Director of Platform Enforcement and Litigation

This week we filed suit in California against domain name registrar OnlineNIC and its privacy/proxy service ID Shield for registering domain names, or web addresses, that pretended to be affiliated with our company, such as www-facebook-login.com and facebook-mails.com. By mentioning our apps and services in the domain names, OnlineNIC and ID Shield intended to make them appear legitimate and confuse people. This activity is known as cybersquatting and OnlineNIC has a history of this behavior.

We don't want people to be deceived, so we track and take action against suspicious and misleading domains, including those registered using privacy/proxy services that allow owners to hide their identity. There are tens of millions of domain names on the web that have been registered using these privacy/proxy services. We proactively report instances of abuse to domain name registrars and privacy/proxy services and often collaborate with them to take down these malicious domains.

In many instances, however, domain name registrars and privacy/proxy services will not investigate or respond to abuse reports, which enables bad actors and delays our efforts to fight fraud and abuse.

This was the case with OnlineNIC and ID Shield, and that's why we've taken this action to stop this type of domain name abuse. This lawsuit is one more step in our ongoing efforts to protect people's safety and privacy.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 462 M
EBIT 2019 24 914 M
Net income 2019 19 448 M
Finance 2019 51 957 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,88x
EV / Sales2020 5,44x
Capitalization 537 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK43.60%537 068
TWITTER3.90%23 137
MATCH GROUP, INC.72.39%20 717
LINE CORPORATION6.75%8 695
SINA CORPORATION-25.34%2 786
NEW WORK SE19.37%1 772
