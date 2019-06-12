Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Finds Itself on Receiving End of Fake Video -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 12:30am EDT

By Sebastian Herrera

Facebook Inc. is getting its own taste of video fakery less than two weeks after the company was slammed by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for declining to take down a doctored video of her.

An altered video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has surfaced on the company's Instagram app, where he appears to question his company's data practices. In the video, created by Israeli advertising agency Canny AI, Mr. Zuckerberg's mouth and voice are manipulated to show the CEO briefly discussing Facebook's power in a negative tone.

"Imagine this for a second: One man, with total control of billions of people's stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures," the altered Zuckerberg says above a fake caption that states Facebook is "increasing transparency on ads." The video content appears to have been taken from a 2017 video of Mr. Zuckerberg discussing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The video, which was posted four days ago and seeks to mimic Zuckerberg's voice, had amassed more than 6,000 views as of Tuesday night. While only seconds long, the video could be one of many to come that confront Facebook's content policy and revive questions about how companies that control content online should handle misinformation.

A spokeswoman for Instagram said the social network would "treat this content the same way we treat all misinformation on Instagram. If third-party fact-checkers mark it as false, we will filter it from Instagram's recommendation surfaces."

Less than two weeks ago, Mrs. Pelosi criticized the social media giant for not taking down a doctored video of her that was published on Facebook. The video, which has amassed millions of views online, is deliberately slowed down to make Mrs. Pelosi seem as though she is slurring her words. YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc.'s Google, removed the altered video from its platform.

At the time, Facebook said it stood by its decision not to delete the video, with global policy chief Monika Bickert telling CNN that the company had "decelerated" the video's promotion online. She said Facebook would leave it up to the people to "make their own informed choice as what to believe."

Mrs. Pelosi, however, likened the social-media company's handling of the altered video to its failure to prevent Russia's interference in the 2016 elections.

"We have said all along, 'Poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians," she said then. "I think they have proven -- by not taking down something they know is false -- that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election."

The altered video of Mr. Zuckerberg is one of several made by Canny AI. Other altered videos include those of President Trump and reality-TV star Kim Kardashian West. The website Vice earlier spotted the altered video of Mr. Zuckerberg.

The videos deploy a technology known as "deepfakes," which use machine-learning software to re-engineer people's mouths and voices in videos. Facebook, YouTube and other purveyors of user content are facing a constant barrage of digital fakery that is undermining the trust in their platforms.

Britt Paris, an artificial-intelligence researcher at Data & Society Research Institute, said ad agencies gaining access to deepfake technology demonstrate how pervasive the videos are becoming.

"We're going to have to confront the reality that you can create a deepfake video for a number of reasons," said Mary Anne Franks, a University of Miami School of Law professor who specializes in studying the technology. "It might be to defame someone or manipulate an election, but it also might be to sell a product or to make a statement. Whatever regulation we can come up with has to capture the wide-ranging spectrum of behaviors and motivations."

Write to Sebastian Herrera at Sebastian.Herrera @wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
12:30aFACEBOOK : Finds Itself on Receiving End of Fake Video -- Update
DJ
06/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Finds Self on Receiving End of Fake..
DJ
06/11THE MEDIA HAS A BIG PROBLEM, REUTERS : Who will pay for the news?
RE
06/11Cloud computing may put Big Tech ahead in future of video games - Citi
RE
06/11FACEBOOK : Introducing Study from Facebook
PU
06/11FACEBOOK : WhatsApp threatens legal action against public claims of messaging ab..
RE
06/11FACEBOOK : is building a massive solar project in Texas
AQ
06/11FACEBOOK : to launch second generation Portal video chat devices later this year
AQ
06/11FACEBOOK : is Building a Massive Solar Project in Texas
AQ
06/11Corporate Cash Piles Hit 3-Year Low -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 392 M
EBIT 2019 24 208 M
Net income 2019 20 737 M
Finance 2019 49 780 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,31
P/E ratio 2020 18,71
EV / Sales 2019 6,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
Capitalization 495 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK35.86%468 564
TWITTER30.97%26 464
MATCH GROUP INC64.44%18 504
LINE CORP-16.33%6 878
SINA CORP-23.08%2 833
XING SE51.58%2 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About