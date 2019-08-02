Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Former Japan central banker warns Facebook's Libra may undermine monetary policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Libra logo in illustration picture

TOKYO (Reuters) - Central banks may see the impact of their monetary policies diminish significantly if Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency becomes widely used in their countries, a former Bank of Japan executive warned on Friday.

Global policymakers have raised alarm over Facebook Inc's plan to issue Libra, concerned that the tech giant's ambitions for a new global cryptocurrency may weaken their control over monetary and banking policies.

"If Libra becomes more widely used than the sovereign currency of a particular country, the effect of monetary policy may be severely undermined," said Hiromi Yamaoka, former head of the BOJ's division overseeing payment and settlement systems.

While Yamaoka did not say whether he thought Libra would succeed as a cryptocurrency or not, he said its adoption could trigger or accelerate capital flight in countries where market trust in their currencies is low, as it gives users an easy way to move money out.

"It won't be a big problem for countries that enjoy strong market trust in their currencies," Yamaoka said.

"Still, the emergence of Libra would pressure policymakers to discipline themselves," and ensure they don't take measures that undermine the value of their currencies, he told Reuters.

Currently a board member at IT consulting firm Future Corp, Yamaoka oversaw the BOJ's research into digital currencies and is well versed in cryptocurrencies.

Under Facebook's plan, Libra would be backed by a reserve of real assets such as bank deposits and short-term government securities that would be denominated in major currencies.

Any change in the composition of assets could move markets, including exchange rates, which are a source of concern for policymakers as it encroaches on currency policy, Yamaoka said.

Policymakers must coordinate regulation globally given such new payment tools allow money to cross borders easily, he said.

"Any inconsistency in rules among countries creates a loophole that renders the rules ineffective," Yamaoka said.

The G7 finance ministers and central bankers warned last month that digital currencies such as Libra raise serious concerns and must be regulated as tightly as possible to ensure they do not upset the world's financial system.

Despite concerns over money laundering and privacy protection, prohibiting the launch of Libra altogether would be difficult and counter-productive, he said.

"It might be difficult for Facebook to launch Libra in the first half of 2020, as initially scheduled. But it's easy for other operators to create something similar," he said.

"There's no way to stop innovation."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:43aFACEBOOK : Former Japan central banker warns Facebook's Libra may undermine mone..
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aFACEBOOK : Probe Targets Its Deal Strategy
DJ
02:48aEBay Says Amazon Staff Poached Sellers -- WSJ
DJ
01:22aFACEBOOK : urged to explain data use discrepancy
AQ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi governmen..
RE
08/01FACEBOOK : U.S. FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 258 M
EBIT 2019 23 992 M
Net income 2019 17 859 M
Finance 2019 52 009 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 7,09x
EV / Sales2020 5,65x
Capitalization 550 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 231,64  $
Last Close Price 192,73  $
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK47.02%549 849
TWITTER46.42%32 453
MATCH GROUP INC76.39%21 208
LINE CORP-5.26%7 747
SINA CORP-30.35%2 598
XING SE0.00%2 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group