Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/26 09:38:43 am
179.045 USD   +0.73%
09:16aFACEBOOK : German court suspends restrictions on Facebook data gathering
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : German court suspends restrictions on Facebook data gathering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 09:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court on Monday temporarily suspended a February decision by the cartel office to order Facebook to restrict its data collection practices in Germany.

"The suspension of the order means that Facebook does not have to implement the decision of the Federal Cartel Office for the time being," the Higher Regional Court in Duesseldorf said in its ruling.

Facebook appealed the landmark decision by the cartel office that the world's largest social network abused its market dominance to gather information about users without their consent. It ordered Facebook to curb its data collection practices.

Facebook declined to comment on the court decision. The cartel office said it would issue a statement on the decision later on Monday.

The court said its temporary injunction removing restrictions on Facebook's data gathering would be valid until it had made a final decision on the company's appeal.

Germany, where privacy concerns run deep, is at the forefront of a global backlash against Facebook, fueled by last year's Cambridge Analytica scandal in which tens of millions of Facebook profiles were harvested without their users' consent.

In its February decision, the antitrust watchdog objected in particular to how Facebook pools data on people from third-party apps - including its own WhatsApp and Instagram - and its online tracking of people who aren't even members through Facebook 'like' or 'share' buttons.

Last month, Facebook said it will improve safeguards on user data as part of a settlement to resolve a U.S. government probe into its privacy practices, which resulted in a $5 billion fine.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Riham Alkousaa,; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:16aFACEBOOK : German court suspends restrictions on Facebook data gathering
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:53aThailand plans e-commerce tax next year
RE
05:45aThe Stock Market Needs a New Leader
DJ
05:23aFrench, U.S. officials strike draft compromise on French digital tax
RE
04:59aFACEBOOK : Japan's regulatory chief urges BOJ to consider impact of easing on ba..
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 258 M
EBIT 2019 23 947 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,48x
EV / Sales2020 5,15x
Capitalization 507 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 230,84  $
Last Close Price 177,75  $
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK35.59%507 112
TWITTER42.66%31 620
MATCH GROUP INC99.81%24 012
LINE CORP-1.35%8 286
SINA CORP-25.07%2 795
XING SE0.00%1 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group