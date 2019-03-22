Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : German minister on Facebook password glitch - Didn't expect such frightening unprofessionalism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 07:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Justice Minister on Friday said she would hardly have expected such "frightening unprofessionalism" from Facebook after the company acknowledged a glitch that exposed passwords of millions of users to its employees.

"My experience is: Facebook only takes responsibility when it's forced to do so," Katarina Barley said in a statement, adding that the company must inform all affected users about the glitch.

The passwords, stored in readable format within Facebook's internal systems, were accessible to as many as 20,000 Facebook employees and dated back as early as 2012, cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity, which first reported the issue, said in a report on Thursday.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
07:17aFACEBOOK : German minister on Facebook password glitch - Didn't expect such frig..
RE
06:08aFACEBOOK : Hundreds of Millions of User Passwords Exposed to Facebook Employees
DJ
06:01aFACEBOOK : admits to leaving millions of passwords unencrypted
AQ
04:32aFACEBOOK : stored your password in plain text, exposed
AQ
01:25aFACEBOOK : stored your password in plain text, exposed
AQ
03/21FACEBOOK : staff had access to hundreds of millions of passwords
AQ
03/21FACEBOOK : Hundreds of Millions of User Passwords Exposed to Facebook Employees
DJ
03/21SOCIAL MEDIA PAYMENTS : An ally or adversary of banks
AQ
03/21FACEBOOK : Says Millions of Users' Passwords Were Improperly Stored in Internal ..
DJ
03/21U.S. House to vote to reinstate net neutrality rules in April
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 978 M
EBIT 2019 25 309 M
Net income 2019 22 194 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,10
P/E ratio 2020 18,86
EV / Sales 2019 6,16x
EV / Sales 2020 4,96x
Capitalization 474 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 195 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK26.69%473 991
TWITTER13.47%25 006
MATCH GROUP INC39.13%16 570
LINE CORP3.91%8 364
SINA CORP10.25%4 227
DENA CO LTD-4.79%2 326
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.