Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Gives Employees Extra $1,000 and Good Reviews Amid Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

By Deepa Seetharaman

Facebook Inc. will give all of its full-time employees an additional $1,000 in their next paycheck and will give everyone the same "exceeds expectations" performance review for the first half of the year.

By giving all of its roughly 45,000 full-time staffers the same review, Facebook is ensuring that all of those employees receive their biannual bonuses. A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed the moves, which were announced in an internal memo.

The changes underscore the dramatic way the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped corporate cultures across the country. Most employees of Facebook and other tech companies have already started working from home. Facebook is also sending its contractors, including content moderators, home with pay, according to a company news release Monday night.

Facebook's performance ratings are a hallmark of the company's culture, requiring employees to collect feedback from five colleagues, among other things. The top rating is "redefines," followed by "greatly exceeds expectations" and "exceeds expectations."

Facebook employees will still gather reviews from colleagues and managers, a spokeswoman said, but everyone's rating will be set to "exceeds expectations" during the first half of 2020.

The employee moves are among several announced by the social-media giant in response to the pandemic.

Facebook also said it is planning to provide $100 million in cash and advertising credits to small businesses to help them deal with difficult financial conditions.

Facebook, which has more than 2 billion users worldwide, said it would provide support for up to 30,000 eligible firms in more than 30 countries where it operates. The funding is meant to help recipients to retain their workforces, assist with operating costs and connect with customers, it said, noting that details on what it takes to qualify will come at a later date. The majority of it will be doled out as grants, and applicants don't need to be Facebook advertisers or have a presence on the platform, according to a Facebook spokeswoman.

The company also said it is providing online guidance and virtual training for businesses on how to keep up operations during the pandemic.

"We've listened to small businesses to understand how we can best help them," wrote the company's operating chief Sheryl Sandberg in a Facebook post. "We've heard loud and clear that financial support could enable them to keep the lights on and pay people who can't come to work."

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:19pFACEBOOK : Gives Employees Extra $1,000 and Good Reviews Amid Coronavirus
DJ
01:00pCan networks cope with millions working from home? So far, yes
RE
12:36aSocial media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offic..
RE
12:15aFACEBOOK : to send content review contract workers home amid virus concerns
RE
03/15Silicon Valley Ramps Up Efforts to Tackle Virus -- Update
DJ
03/15Silicon Valley Ramps Up Efforts to Tackle Virus -- Update
DJ
03/15Silicon Valley Ramps Up Efforts to Tackle Virus
DJ
03/15French telecoms pledge bandwidth 'discipline' in possible hit to Netflix
RE
03/13BANK OF AMERICA, AMERICAN AIRLINES, : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/13FACEBOOK : Chenault Leaves Facebook Board After Disagreements With Zuckerberg --..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 478 M
EBIT 2020 31 406 M
Net income 2020 25 963 M
Finance 2020 68 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,07x
EV / Sales2021 3,21x
Capitalization 416 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 243,70  $
Last Close Price 146,01  $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-28.86%416 194
TWITTER-18.22%18 772
MATCH GROUP, INC.-33.76%15 379
LINE CORPORATION-0.79%11 338
SINA CORPORATION-28.83%1 977
NEW WORK SE-34.25%1 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group