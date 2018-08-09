Log in
News

Facebook : Giving Local Pittsburgh Businesses a Boost

08/09/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

By Jeff Gipson, Director of Creative Shop, North America

It's great to be in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to give local small businesses and community organizations a boost! Today and tomorrow we'll be hosting Facebook Community Boost at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh (123 University Place). It's all part of our pledge to train 1 million small business owners and people across the country by 2020.

Pennsylvania is home to 1 million small businesses. More than 100,000 of them are right here in Allegheny County. Small businesses employ two and a half million people in the Keystone State - but the future of work is changing.

  • When we spoke to the Pennsylvania small business community about the most important factors when hiring employees, nearly 9 in 10 (87%) said an individual's digital skills were important.
  • More than 6 in 10 (64%) small business workers in Pennsylvania said that Facebook is essential for their business.

We have a jam-packed schedule over the next two days, full of events and activities designed to help you take your digital and creative skills to the next level. Whether you're just getting started or you're a savvy social media veteran, we have something for you. We'll cover the basics of Facebook and Instagram, getting creative with your mobile phone, online privacy, and everything in between. You'll get the latest tips and tricks from our experts and hear from local entrepreneurs and community leaders about how they leverage digital tools to boost their success.

This afternoon at 3pm we have a special treat for you. Come learn about your regional supplier diversity ecosystem, how to become a certified diverse-owned business and how to position your company for success with corporate and public sector customers. For those who were not able to make today's sessions, we will also be hosting a 'mini' Facebook Community Boost tomorrow at The University Club from 9:00am to 1:00pm. A short sampling of courses offered on the first day will be available.

We hope you'll join us while we're here in Pittsburgh. Register for free or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at facebook.com/communityboost.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 14:09:04 UTC
