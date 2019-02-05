Log in
Facebook : Gun Safety Devices Get Caught in Online Advertising Bans

02/05/2019 | 11:48am EST

By Zusha Elinson

As more Americans keep loaded guns in their homes, efforts to sell them new kinds of safety locks are getting stuck by policies intended to block ads for firearms online.

Digital marketing giants including Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google often reject marketing from companies like Zore, the maker of a high-tech, quick-release gun lock, due to policies intended to forbid ads for the firearms themselves, manufacturers of the devices say.

"It really blocked all the ways we wanted to get people," said Eytan Morgenstern, Zore's director of communications. "We're selling to gun owners and they have to understand why it works."

These companies are getting "swept up in the general prohibition on advertising firearms," said Chuck Rossi, a former engineering director at Facebook.

"All of them are eligible for ads, but it's a constant battle to get their ads through," he said.

A Google spokeswoman said its advertising policy "specifically exempts and allows gun parts that increase the safety of a gun, such as gun locks" and encourages advertisers to appeal if they believe they are wrongly blocked.

A Facebook spokeswoman said: "People can advertise safety accessories, but we require that these ads are limited to an adults-only audience. We continue to work to improve how we enforce these policies." Many ads have run successfully and a few were rejected in error for different reasons, she said. Facebook has been in contact with the companies to help them have a smoother experience, she said.

Both companies have banned ads for guns for years and tightened their policies after recent massacres, like the one in Parkland, Fla., in February 2018.

Bob Chunn, chief marketing officer for Sentinl Inc., which makes fingerprint-activated trigger locks, said when he makes a call to either Facebook or YouTube after an ad has been rejected, employees tell him "it's probably because of the firearms." They advise him to remove the image of a gun or the word "gun," he said.

Google declined to comment on why specific ads have been blocked.

Americans increasingly want to keep weapons loaded and at the ready for personal safety, research has found. Two-thirds of gun owners now say protection is the major reason they own a gun and four in 10 say there is a gun that is both loaded and easily accessible at home, according to the Pew Research Center.

In 2015, about 4.6 million American children lived in homes where guns were left unlocked and loaded, more than double the estimate from 2002, according to the results of a survey by Harvard University researchers published last year.

In response, startups are emerging with new safety devices that include high-tech locks, safes and sensors that are intended to keep guns safe from children and strangers while allowing an owner to deactivate them within seconds.

To attract customers who may not understand how the devices work, companies use online video ads to show their products being used with a gun.

"You have to see it action," said Mr. Morgenstern of Zore.

But to show a gun safety device in use in a video means showing an image of a gun, which is what gets such ads frequently blocked, the companies behind them say.

Brady Simpson, whose startup, Simtek Inc., makes a motion sensor for gun safes or drawers, said his ads have been blocked in recent months on Facebook. "I think what happens is we get blanket disapproved by ether a machine or a person and it doesn't necessarily understand the nuance," he said.

"This is an industry gray area where a product in question may not be in violation of our image guidelines, but is pictured with a weapon, which does violate our guidelines," said a spokesman for Outbrain Inc., which places sponsored links on publishers' websites. The company rejected an ad from Zore.

Executives at the gun-safety startups said they have been able to get some rejected ads through after appealing to individuals at Facebook. They also said they have no trouble with simple text-based ads on Google.

Mr. Rossi, the former Facebook engineering director, is a competitive shooter and was often sought out for his gun expertise during his 11 years at the company. He would help companies like Zore get their ads through if they had been rejected and helped craft a new policy unveiled last summer that more clearly delineated what was prohibited. Even so, he said that more training is needed for the people that review ads so that they don't automatically reject an ad every time they see a gun.

Write to Zusha Elinson at zusha.elinson@wsj.com

