Facebook : Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian -2

08/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Within hours of the videotaped message, which Mr. Mishra uploaded to Facebook, rioting broke out that left dozens of people dead. Most of the victims were Muslims, and some of their killings were organized via Facebook's WhatsApp, according to court documents filed by police and published in Indian newspapers.

Mr. Zuckerberg cited Mr. Mishra's post, without naming him, in an employee town hall meeting in June, as an example of the sort of behavior that the platform wouldn't tolerate from a politician. The company took down the video post.

Mr. Mishra acknowledged that Facebook had removed the video, which he said hadn't prompted any violence. He said his postings don't amount to hate speech, and that he believes neither he nor the BJP receives preferential treatment from Facebook.

Facebook took down some of Mr. Mishra's posts on Thursday after the Journal sought comment on them.

Data from CrowdTangle, a Facebook-owned analytics tool, shows that within two months of the video of the speech being posted, the engagement for Mr. Mishra's Facebook page grew from a couple hundred thousand interactions a month to more than 2.5 million.

Write to Newley Purnell at newley.purnell@wsj.com and Jeff Horwitz at Jeff.Horwitz@wsj.com

