FACEBOOK    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/06 02:53:11 pm
171.93 USD   +0.39%
02:37pFACEBOOK : A Privacy-Focused Vision for Social Networking
PU
02:10pFACEBOOK : India Wants Facebook to Curb Fake News Ahead of Elections
DJ
02:06pFACEBOOK : CEO says he'll double down on privacy
AQ
Facebook : India Wants Facebook to Curb Fake News Ahead of Elections

03/06/2019 | 02:10pm EST

By Rajesh Roy and Newley Purnell

NEW DELHI -- India is pushing Facebook Inc. to do more to combat fake news ahead of coming national elections, underscoring global scrutiny on the social-media titan.

A closed Indian parliamentary panel on Wednesday asked Joel Kaplan, the company's global policy chief, to ensure the social network, its WhatsApp messaging service and its photo-sharing app Instagram wouldn't be abused as the world's biggest democracy goes to the polls. India's election commission is expected to announce soon that the elections will begin in March or April.

"We discussed the challenges faced with these platforms, especially with regard to data security and citizens' privacy," Anurag Thakur, a parliamentarian from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who heads the panel on information technology, told The Wall Street Journal.

The panel asked Facebook and its platforms -- which collectively have hundreds of millions of users in the South Asian nation -- to ensure they aren't misused in any way through the spread of fake news that has the potential to spark violence and divide society, Mr. Thakur said. The panel also asked Facebook to ensure they prevent any meddling by foreign powers in India's elections.

The sense of committee members was that Facebook seems unwilling to be properly scrutinized and transparent, a person familiar with the matter said.

The committee members asked Facebook to send clear written replies to the panel's various questions about Facebook's efforts within 10 days, a person familiar with the matter said.

Facebook in January said it would make more information available globally about political ads purchased on its services following interference in the U.S.'s 2016 presidential election, when Russian propagandists bought thousands of targeted Facebook ads.

In India on Wednesday, Facebook said it doesn't "always get it right" regarding content moderation on its platform, a person familiar with the matter said.

A Facebook spokeswoman in India didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hoaxes and misinformation are rife on Facebook and elsewhere in India, despite independent local fact checking websites employing teams to debunk dubious claims. The country has seen its online population explode in recent years as data prices and smartphone prices have fallen, with masses of people getting connected to the internet for the first time.

India is home to more than 200 million WhatsApp users alone, making it the easy-to-use messaging platform's biggest market. WhatsApp last year said it was making it harder for users world-wide to forward content after the spread of rumors on the app led to mob violence and the killing of more than 20 people in India.

Authorities also want WhatsApp to let the government trace and read encrypted messages in the name of national security.

A WhatsApp spokesman declined to comment.

Write to Rajesh Roy at rajesh.roy@wsj.com and Newley Purnell at newley.purnell@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 929 M
EBIT 2019 25 295 M
Net income 2019 22 174 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,81
P/E ratio 2020 19,51
EV / Sales 2019 6,38x
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
Capitalization 489 B
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK30.70%488 774
TWITTER7.97%23 795
MATCH GROUP INC28.81%15 340
LINE CORP7.69%8 583
SINA CORP25.35%4 611
DENA CO LTD-4.40%2 313
