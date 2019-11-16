Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Indonesia needs to urgently establish data protection law - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 04:57am EST
A man use his smartphone, in this picture illustration

Indonesia aims to bring in a new law to protect personal data by next year as it follows in the footsteps of Southeast Asian neighbours such as Singapore and also the European Union, the country's new communications minister told Reuters.

The government had a "roadmap to data sovereignty" to reflect the growing importance of data and planned to establish the new law in Southeast Asia's biggest economy urgently, said Communications Minister Johnny G. Plate.

"We've discussed this...and parliament has agreed in a meeting with us that it will become a priority law in 2020," Plate said in an interview late on Friday.

The minister, who was sworn in last month, said existing rules to protect data were spread across many laws and needed to be brought together under one law. 

The move comes amid wider regional efforts by Southeast Asian governments to demand action from global tech giants on content regulation and tax policy.

The stakes are high for both governments, which are counting on the digital economy to drive growth, and internet companies, which view Southeast Asia's social-media-loving population of 641 million as a key growth market.

Indonesia is a top-five market globally for U.S tech giants Facebook and Twitter. Authorities have succeeded in getting social media companies Telegram and TikTok to establish content monitoring teams in Indonesia after briefly banning them over "negative content."

Indonesia has said it will meet social media companies to discuss its plans to impose fines of up to around $36,000 if they allow content such as pornography, violence or extremist ideology.

Plate played down the prospect of fines being applied if there was cooperation from companies.

"The main principle isn't about fines...what we want is for social media to be used properly, used to be beneficial," he said. 

Plate also defended Indonesia's move to impose temporary internet curbs to stop people sharing content online during recent periods of civil unrest in the country's easternmost area of Papua and when there were riots in Jakarta.

"Being repressive or applying censorship when things are normal...that's wrong," said the minister.

"But when there's civil disobedience, that's not repressive. That's restoring the situation back to normal," he said. 

The imposition of internet curbs has been criticised by rights groups.

By Ed Davies and Stanley Widianto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:57aFACEBOOK : Indonesia needs to urgently establish data protection law - minister
RE
02:48aU.K. Labour Party Platform Shifts Left -- WSJ
DJ
11/15How social media sites handle political ads
RE
11/15Twitter tightens bans on political ads and causes ahead of 2020 U.S. election
RE
11/15EXPLAINER : What's behind Labour's plan to overhaul BT and the British broadband..
RE
11/15Labour plans high-speed connection to voter hearts with BT nationalisation
RE
11/15FACTBOX - UK PLC IN STATE HANDS : What companies would a Labour government natio..
RE
11/15Apple could raise annual ad income to $11 billion by 2025 - JPMorgan
RE
11/15BT Shares Knocked by Labour's Nationalization Plans
DJ
11/15U.S. trade groups raise alarm over Canadian digital services tax
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 463 M
EBIT 2019 24 555 M
Net income 2019 18 276 M
Finance 2019 52 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,14x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 556 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 235,29  $
Last Close Price 195,10  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK48.83%556 376
TWITTER0.52%22 665
MATCH GROUP, INC.62.22%19 620
LINE CORPORATION36.03%11 086
SINA CORPORATION-38.09%2 310
NEW WORK SE18.32%1 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group