--Facebook Inc.'s (FB) Instagram inadvertently rolled out a change to its feed to a larger number of users than planned, TechCrunch reported Thursday.

--Instagram was attempting to test a horizontal tap-to-advance method with a small number of users, but a "bug" that has been fixed caused a much larger rollout, the report said.

Full story at https://techcrunch.com/2018/12/27/instagram-tap-through-posts-bug/

