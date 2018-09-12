Facebook : Instagram COO Marne Levine to Become Facebook VP of Global Partnerships -- Recode

--Marne Levine, the chief operating officer of Facebook Inc.'s (FB) Instagram unit, will become Facebook's vice president of global partnerships and business development, Recode reported Wednesday. She replaces Dan Rose, who announced in August that he was leaving the company.

--Instagram will search both internally and externally for a new chief operating officer, Recode reported.

--Ms. Levine, who worked at the Treasury Department, joined Facebook in 2010 as vice president of global public policy.

Full story at www.recode.net/2018/9/12/17847066/facebook-instagram-marne-levine-dan-rose-executive-shuffle

