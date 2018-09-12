Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Instagram COO Marne Levine to Become Facebook VP of Global Partnerships -- Recode

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

--Marne Levine, the chief operating officer of Facebook Inc.'s (FB) Instagram unit, will become Facebook's vice president of global partnerships and business development, Recode reported Wednesday. She replaces Dan Rose, who announced in August that he was leaving the company.

--Instagram will search both internally and externally for a new chief operating officer, Recode reported.

--Ms. Levine, who worked at the Treasury Department, joined Facebook in 2010 as vice president of global public policy.

Full story at www.recode.net/2018/9/12/17847066/facebook-instagram-marne-levine-dan-rose-executive-shuffle

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
07:32pFACEBOOK : Instagram COO Marne Levine to Become Facebook VP of Global Partnershi..
DJ
07:16pOnline firms to risk EU fine if extremist posts linger
RE
06:58pTech, media shares find new home in sector overhaul
RE
06:08pWELCOME BACK TO SCHOOL : National PTA and Facebook Launch Digital Families Commu..
PU
05:44pOnline firms face EU fine if extremist posts stay up over an hour
RE
04:09pEU lawmakers back publishers over tech giants on copyright
RE
02:58pFACEBOOK : EU Backs Fines for Tech Firms Over Terror Propaganda -- Update
DJ
02:36pWAL MART STORES : Walmart shuts Charleston-area stores after SC governor issues ..
AQ
02:07pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : RenRen and Facebook
AC
01:01pFACEBOOK : EU Backs Fines for Tech Firms Over Terror Propaganda -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:52aEven At All-Time Lows, Snap Is Not A Buy 
10:47aRobinhood Is Not The Villain It's Been Made Out To Be 
08:11aEuropean Parliament backs tougher copyright rules 
08:02aA NEW ERA FOR FACEBOOK : More Regulation, Slower Growth, Compressed Margin 
07:49aApple Expected To Go Big (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,00
P/E ratio 2019 20,02
EV / Sales 2018 7,86x
EV / Sales 2019 6,10x
Capitalization 479 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-5.96%479 105
TWITTER INC28.65%23 410
MATCH GROUP INC74.54%15 132
LINE CORP-0.43%10 014
SINA CORP-35.68%4 611
DENA CO LTD-20.90%2 509
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.