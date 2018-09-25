Facebook : Instagram Co-Founders to Step Down From Facebook

By Deepa Seetharaman

The two co-founders of Facebook Inc.'s popular Instagram app are stepping down, according to a person familiar with the matter, a surprise move marking continued tumult at the social-networking giant.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger founded Instagram in 2010 and sold the photo-sharing app to Facebook in 2012 for about $1 billion. It has become one of Facebook's most popular products at a time when the company is for the first time dealing with slowing growth.

The news of the resignation was earlier reported by the New York Times.

(more to come)