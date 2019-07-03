Facebook : Instagram and WhatsApp Experience Glitches -Reports

--Facebook Inc. (FB) and its Instagram and WhatsApp services have had technical issues on Wednesday, according to reports from The Verge, The Independent and others.

--Facebook tweeted that it is aware some users are "having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps" and is working to resolve the issues.

Full story: https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/whatsapp-down-not-working-picture-voice-messages-photo-video-download-failed-a8986406.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1562162751 and https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/3/20681050/facebook-picture-stories-outage-instagram-whatsapp-messenger

