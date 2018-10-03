Log in
Facebook : Instagram back up after worldwide outage

10/03/2018 | 10:55am CEST
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc photo-sharing social network Instagram is back up for some users on Wednesday, after suffering a worldwide outage days after it installed a new head of the app.

According to a check by Reuters, the mobile app and the website, which were temporarily down, are back up and users could post pictures and videos on to their feed.

Earlier, the app displayed an error message saying "couldn't refresh feed", while its website did not load for users.

Users bombarded Twitter to complain about the outage, tweeting jokes and comments along with the #instagramdown hashtag.

"How am I supposed to know who likes avocado on toast now #instagramdown", Connell@connell_mchugh tweeted.

DownDetector's live outage map earlier showed that parts of North America, Europe, Australia, India, Singapore and other countries were facing issues with the service. http://bit.ly/2ydg8We

Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment.

The global outage comes after Instagram announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.

The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 631 M
EBIT 2018 24 792 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 659 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,12
P/E ratio 2019 19,29
EV / Sales 2018 7,52x
EV / Sales 2019 5,84x
Capitalization 460 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-9.71%460 021
TWITTER INC17.91%21 455
MATCH GROUP INC79.78%15 661
LINE CORP-1.93%10 074
SINA CORP-33.03%5 012
DENA CO LTD-13.90%2 682
