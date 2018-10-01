Log in
Facebook : Instagram names Adam Mosseri as new head

10/01/2018 | 08:06pm CEST
Mosseri, Vice President of Product Management for Facebook, speaks during 2016 TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc Instagram on Monday announced that Adam Mosseri, the current vice president of product, will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app.

In a blog post https://instagram-press.com/blog/2018/10/01/co-founders-kevin-systrom-and-mike-krieger-announce-adam-mosseri-as-new-head-of-instagram, Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, who have announced their departure from the company, said Mosseri will oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team.

Systrom and Krieger resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of the photo-sharing app last week giving scant explanation for the move.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-6.80%487 478
TWITTER INC18.53%22 296
MATCH GROUP INC84.96%16 442
LINE CORP2.78%10 113
SINA CORP-30.73%4 983
DENA CO LTD-14.41%2 663
