Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Facebook : Instagram says CEO Systrom, CTO Krieger resign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 05:21am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Instagram founders Krieger and Systrom attend the 16th annual Webby Awards in New York

(Reuters) - Co-founders of Facebook Inc Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer, respectively, the photo-sharing app company announced late on Monday.

Systrom and Krieger did not specify a reason for their departure. Systrom wrote in a blog post on Monday that they plan to take some time off and explore "our curiosity and creativity again".

It was not immediately clear when their last day will be, but it will be soon, according to Instagram.

They notified the photo-sharing app's leadership team and Facebook on Monday about their decision to leave, according to Instagram. The New York Times first reported the move.

A spokeswoman for Facebook deferred comment to Instagram.

Instagram, which Facebook bought in 2012 for $1 billion, has more than 1 billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features like messaging and short videos. In 2016, it added the ability to post slideshows that disappear in 24 hours, a copy of Snapchat's popular "stories" feature.

Instagram is its parent's fastest-growing slice of revenue, but it touts 4 million fewer monthly advertisers globally. As Instagram has shown more ads, the average price per ad across Facebook's entire family of apps has declined earlier this year after a year of upswing. A new privacy law in Europe also has affected prices.

The departure of Instagram co-founders comes months after the exit of Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, another Facebook unit.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Christopher Cushing)

By Paresh Dave
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.52% 165.41 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
SNAP INC -2.08% 8.95 Delayed Quote.-38.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
05:47aFACEBOOK : Instagram Co-Founders to Step Down From Facebook
DJ
05:21aFACEBOOK : Instagram says CEO Systrom, CTO Krieger resign
RE
05:21aFACEBOOK : Instagram says CEO Systrom, CTO Krieger resign
RE
04:55aFACEBOOK : Instagram Co-Founders to Step Down From Facebook
DJ
12:26aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
09/24FACEBOOK : Ex-Facebook Content Moderator Files Lawsuit Against Company -- Reuter..
DJ
09/24FACEBOOK : California Lawsuit Claims Facebook Fails to Properly Protect Content ..
PR
09/24FACEBOOK : Join Us for Facebook Community Boost in Atlanta, GA
PU
09/24FACEBOOK : Brings New Digital Marketing Certificate Program to Austin Community ..
PU
09/24Global spending on digital marketing nears $100 billion - study
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24NYT : Instagram co-founders resign from Facebook 
09/24SPY : Will Bears Get Slaughtered? 
09/24TWITTER : Rising Costs Aren't A Threat 
09/24The Facebook Toll Road 
09/243 Must Own Stocks And Yield And The Corporate Life Cycle - The 'Making Money .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 650 M
EBIT 2018 24 809 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 659 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,58
P/E ratio 2019 19,68
EV / Sales 2018 7,70x
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
Capitalization 470 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-6.26%479 336
TWITTER INC18.70%22 622
MATCH GROUP INC76.88%15 874
LINE CORP4.71%10 462
SINA CORP-29.86%5 029
DENA CO LTD-16.67%2 578
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.