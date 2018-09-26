Log in
Facebook : Introducing Oculus Quest — a New All-in-One VR System Coming Spring 2019

09/26/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

Today at Oculus Connect 5 (OC5), we introduced Oculus Quest, our first all-in-one VR system with six degrees of freedom that lets you look around in any direction and walk through virtual space just as you would in the physical world. This is the VR experience everyone's been waiting for - and it will ship in spring 2019 for $399 USD.

Oculus Quest comes with Touch controllers, so you can interact with people and objects in a natural way. We'll have more than 50 games and experiences for Oculus Quest at launch, with more coming soon.

Each year, Oculus Connect brings together VR developers, creators, and thought leaders to share insights, get hands-on with the latest tech demos and experiences, and reimagine the possibilities of the medium. At OC5, we're celebrating how far the industry has come in the last five years and exploring the future of augmented and virtual reality.

Read more on the Oculus blog, tune into the OC5 keynote, or visit oculus.com to learn more.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 17:20:00 UTC
