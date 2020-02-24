Facebook : Investigated Suspicious Pro-Sanders Content -- Update

By Emily Glazer and Dustin Volz

Facebook Inc. in recent weeks investigated suspicious content supporting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign, said people familiar with the matter. But the company was unable to substantiate claims that Trump supporters or Russian actors were involved in any inauthentic activity.

Some in Facebook's leadership were briefed recently on the investigation, some of the people said. It couldn't be learned whether the probe is continuing.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said the company investigated a claim by an outside researcher over suspicious pro-Sanders content, among regular reports it generally receives from the research community. While Facebook actively monitors its platform for political disinformation, not all internal inquiries are escalated to senior officials, as this one was, people familiar with the matter said.

"We investigate each credible claim we receive, just as we did in this instance when an outside researcher contacted us," Mr. Stone said. "To date, we have not been able to substantiate the researcher's claims and we have not been notified by the intelligence community."

U.S. officials have also briefed Mr. Sanders that Russia is trying to support his campaign for the Democratic nomination, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. It couldn't be learned whether Facebook's internal probe is related to the briefing U.S. officials provided to Mr. Sanders.

It couldn't immediately be determined whether Facebook had contacted Sanders campaign officials about its internal probe or the concerns flagged by researchers. The Sanders campaign didn't immediately comment on the company's inquiry.

At least two separate, independent online disinformation researchers have found within the last several months what they believe to be evidence of inauthentic pro-Sanders activity on Facebook that may have links to Russian operatives or Trump supporters, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. At least one of those data sets has been presented to Facebook, which reviewed the material, people familiar with the review said.

Mr. Stone added: "Had we found a campaign of coordinated inauthentic behavior, we would've removed it and announced it publicly, just as we did more than 50 times last year."

Facebook's internal inquiry comes at a time of hypersensitivity to potential social-media manipulation in the 2020 presidential campaign. The tech giant is eager to show that its defenses are improved after it failed to detect Russian misinformation efforts in 2016, while Messrs. Sanders and Trump both have discouraged suggestions that they could be favored candidates of Moscow.

U.S. intelligence officials have been warning for years that Russia and others will likely seek to interfere in the 2020 contest. Former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation found that Russia interfered in "sweeping and systematic fashion" in the 2016 presidential election to help Mr. Trump and denigrate his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton. Mr. Mueller's probe also found that Russian intelligence operatives spreading propaganda on social media also showed some favoritism toward Mr. Sanders during his primary battle against Mrs. Clinton.

Experts in disinformation have said attributing activity to a specific actor or groups of actors is difficult, especially when relying only on publicly available information. Facebook frequently receives tips from researchers about suspected inauthentic activity that turns out to be generated by real users or that don't violate the company's terms of service, experts have said.

Facebook has said it works to stop and prevent "influence operations," which it defines as "coordinated efforts to manipulate or corrupt public debate for a strategic goal," according to a November blog post. It has also built transparency tools to enable researchers and the public to report suspicious activity.

In October, as part of Facebook's broader takedown of inauthentic coordinated content from Russia, the social-media giant flagged at least one pro-Sanders post it had removed. The post, by a group called "Progressives for Future" quoted a separate positive post about Mr. Sanders and added: "100 100 100 Feel the Bern! #bernie2020 #berniesanders #the resistance #feelthebern"

"The people behind this operation often posted on both sides of political issues including topics like US elections, environmental issues, racial tensions, LGBTQ issues, political candidates, confederate ideas, conservatism and liberalism," Facebook said in its blog post.

Facebook publicly announces some of its larger takedowns but doesn't disclose all of its efforts to stop suspicious activity.

Facebook's recent investigation occurred as presidential contenders compete to clinch the Democratic nomination before facing off with Mr. Trump in the general election later this year. Mr. Sanders has further cemented himself as the party's front-runner with early nominating contests under way. He won Nevada's caucuses Saturday by a wide margin. He essentially tied for first place in Iowa with former South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and won in New Hampshire's primary by a slim margin.

U.S. officials informed Mr. Sanders that Russia is actively trying to support his campaign as part of its broader efforts to interfere with the 2020 election, the Journal previously reported. A small number of lawmakers were also briefed on the same intelligence, the Journal reported. The Washington Post earlier reported that Mr. Sanders received a briefing.

It couldn't be determined what precise motives might be behind the activity U.S. officials identified as a Moscow-backed effort to boost Mr. Sanders, including through social media, the Journal reported. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in U.S. elections.

Some Trump supporters have said they consider Mr. Sanders a weaker challenger to the president than other Democratic candidates and prefer him to become the party's nominee. Mr. Trump on Sunday congratulated Mr. Sanders on a "great win" in Nevada and predicted Democrats would eventually nominate him "unless they cheat him out of it."

Mr. Trump said Sunday that he wasn't briefed on Russia's efforts to boost Mr. Sanders's campaign, contradicting earlier reports that he had been.

On Friday, Mr. Sanders acknowledged that a briefing had taken place with U.S. officials but said it wasn't clear what role Russia might be attempting to play in the election.

"We were told that Russia and maybe other countries were getting involved in the campaign," Mr. Sanders told reporters in Bakersfield, Calif. "And look, here is the message to Russia: Stay out of the American election."

--Andrew Restuccia and Betsy Morris contributed to this article.

