FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook Investments to Grow Africa's Economy by $57 Billion in Five Years

07/22/2020 | 10:56am EDT

By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

Facebook Inc. said Wednesday that its infrastructure and connectivity investments in Africa are expected to grow the continent's economy by $57 billion over the next five years, citing a study by Analysys Mason.

"Over the last three years we've heavily invested in infrastructure and connectivity initiatives that aim to affordably connect people on this continent and create tangible social-economic benefits," said Kojo Boakye, Facebook's Africa public policy director.

At least 70% of Facebook traffic in Sub-Saharan Africa is now served from within the region, and investments in edge network and international capacity together will enable internet traffic to increase by 9% by 2024, the company said.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

