Facebook Investments to Grow Africa's Economy by $57 Billion in Five Years

By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

Facebook Inc. said Wednesday that its infrastructure and connectivity investments in Africa are expected to grow the continent's economy by $57 billion over the next five years, citing a study by Analysys Mason.

"Over the last three years we've heavily invested in infrastructure and connectivity initiatives that aim to affordably connect people on this continent and create tangible social-economic benefits," said Kojo Boakye, Facebook's Africa public policy director.

At least 70% of Facebook traffic in Sub-Saharan Africa is now served from within the region, and investments in edge network and international capacity together will enable internet traffic to increase by 9% by 2024, the company said.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com