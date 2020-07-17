Facebook : Japan puts central bank digital currencies on policy roadmap

* Govt makes first reference to digital currency in roadmap
TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japan will look closer into
whether to issue central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), the
government said in its annual policy roadmap, a sign that Tokyo
may be warming to the idea as the coronavirus heightens demand
for cashless payments.
In its first-ever reference to digital currency in the
annual plan, the government urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to
liaise with other countries to jointly examine its feasibility.
"The BOJ will coordinate with other countries to consider
CBDCs by examining and verifying technological tests," according
to the document, which serves as guidance for the government's
long-term economic and fiscal policies.
Facebook's efforts to launch its Libra cryptocurrency
stablecoin have forced central banks to look more seriously into
issuing their own digital currencies.
China has been among countries leading in the drive toward
issuing CBDCs, prompting some Japanese ruling party lawmakers to
urge Tokyo to catch up.
However, the government and the BOJ have been cautious about
moving too quickly given the legal barriers and social
disruptions it may cause in a country that has the most
cash-loving population in the world.
Still, the pandemic may add momentum to calls for Japan to
look into CBDCs more seriously, if more people avoid handling
hard cash, and to move towards digital settlement, analysts say.
While the BOJ has said it has no immediate plans to issue a
digital currency, it is conducting research with other central
banks on the issue.
As part of a wider move to boost digital payment systems,
the government is seeking a cut in interbank transfer fees. It
will review the fees, which have been unchanged for more than
four decades, by the current fiscal year end next March, a
government official said.
The issue was included in this year's economic growth
strategy that was approved by the cabinet alongside the annual
policy plan on Friday.
In the growth strategy, the government said it would make it
easier for working people to take on multiple jobs and that it
would come up with new rules for freelance work.
