Facebook : Japan to lead development of SWIFT network for cryptocurrency - source

Tokyo aims to have the network in place in the next few years, the person said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public. A team related to the inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will monitor its development and Japan will cooperate with other countries, the source said.

It remains unclear how the cryptocurrency network would work. SWIFT is the international payments messaging system used by banks to send money around the world.

FATF in June approved the plan for establishing the new network, which was proposed by Japan's Ministry of Finance and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) regulator, according to the person.

Both the FSA and the Ministry of Finance declined to comment.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan)