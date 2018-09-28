Facebook : Judge Says Facebook Can't be Forced to Tap Messenger App -Reuters

--A judge told U.S. law enforcement investigators they couldn't force Facebook to wiretap calls made over the company's Messenger app, Reuters reported Friday, citing "two people briefed on the sealed ruling."

--The report said members of a task force investigating the MS-13 criminal gang wanted Facebook held in contempt of court after the company refused to comply with a wiretap order.

--A judge ruled in favor of Facebook following a closed hearing in U.S. District Court in Fresno, California.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-facebook-encryption-exclusive/exclusive-in-test-case-u-s-fails-to-force-facebook-to-wiretap-messenger-calls-sources-idUSKCN1M82K1?il=0

