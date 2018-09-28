Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Judge Says Facebook Can't be Forced to Tap Messenger App -Reuters

09/28/2018 | 09:56pm CEST

--A judge told U.S. law enforcement investigators they couldn't force Facebook to wiretap calls made over the company's Messenger app, Reuters reported Friday, citing "two people briefed on the sealed ruling."

--The report said members of a task force investigating the MS-13 criminal gang wanted Facebook held in contempt of court after the company refused to comply with a wiretap order.

--A judge ruled in favor of Facebook following a closed hearing in U.S. District Court in Fresno, California.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-facebook-encryption-exclusive/exclusive-in-test-case-u-s-fails-to-force-facebook-to-wiretap-messenger-calls-sources-idUSKCN1M82K1?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 650 M
EBIT 2018 24 809 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 659 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,16
P/E ratio 2019 20,20
EV / Sales 2018 7,91x
EV / Sales 2019 6,15x
Capitalization 482 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-4.32%482 021
TWITTER INC18.70%21 985
MATCH GROUP INC86.07%16 132
LINE CORP2.46%10 325
SINA CORP-30.50%5 007
DENA CO LTD-15.65%2 627
