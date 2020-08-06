Facebook : July 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report

Financials USD GBP Sales 2020 80 073 M - 60 860 M Net income 2020 23 071 M - 17 535 M Net cash 2020 62 036 M - 47 151 M P/E ratio 2020 31,4x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 710 B 710 B 539 B EV / Sales 2020 8,09x EV / Sales 2021 6,39x Nbr of Employees 52 534 Free-Float 83,8% Chart FACEBOOK Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 49 Average target price 279,09 $ Last Close Price 249,12 $ Spread / Highest target 30,5% Spread / Average Target 12,0% Spread / Lowest Target -51,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FACEBOOK 21.37% 709 697 MATCH GROUP, INC. 47.01% 31 259 TWITTER 14.79% 29 018 LINE CORPORATION 0.56% 12 247 SINA CORPORATION 0.70% 2 629 NEW WORK SE -2.40% 1 906