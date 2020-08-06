Log in
FACEBOOK    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Facebook : July 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report

08/06/2020 | 07:04pm BST
  • Total number of Facebook accounts removed: 798
  • Total number of Instagram accounts removed: 259
  • Total number of Pages removed: 669
  • Total number of Groups removed: 69

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 18:03:14 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 80 073 M - 60 860 M
Net income 2020 23 071 M - 17 535 M
Net cash 2020 62 036 M - 47 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 710 B 710 B 539 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales 2021 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 279,09 $
Last Close Price 249,12 $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK21.37%709 697
MATCH GROUP, INC.47.01%31 259
TWITTER14.79%29 018
LINE CORPORATION0.56%12 247
SINA CORPORATION0.70%2 629
NEW WORK SE-2.40%1 906
