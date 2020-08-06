|
Facebook : July 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report
08/06/2020 | 07:04pm BST
Total number of Facebook accounts removed: 798
Total number of Instagram accounts removed: 259
Total number of Pages removed: 669
Total number of Groups removed: 69
